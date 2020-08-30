Gamzu set up to miss the target

What is the difference between the head of the Mossad, the IDF chief of staff and coronavirus commissioner Prof. Ronni Gamzu?Mossad head Yossi Cohen and IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Aviv Kochavi were both given their official mandate by the prime minister and the defense minister and were then approved by the majority of ministers in the cabinet. Both were tapped to fight wars - Cohen against Iran and Kochavi along Israel’s borders. Gamzu is also supposed to be leading Israel in a war. Not against an enemy like Hezbollah, Iran or Hamas, but something silent and no less deadly: COVID-19. Within the government, there are rules about who can get different positions and what authorities and responsibilities come with it. The difference though is that the first two’s appointment process was by the book. They were tapped by the minister in charge of their organization and then were brought to a vote before the cabinet. The chief of staff is appointed by the defense minister; the Israel Police commissioner by the public security minister; the ambassador to the UN by the foreign minister and the chair of the National Parks Authority by the environment minister. This is how appointments are supposed to be done in a government - by the book and according to regulations. When it comes to Gamzu though, nothing like this has happened. When the former Health Ministry director general was appointed to the new role of “coronavirus czar,” Netanyahu and Health Minister Yuli Edelstein did agree on his appointment, but that is where the similarities end. cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });Gamzu’s appointment was made on a Wednesday after midnight. First, the prime minister had tried to convince former Health Ministry director-general Gabi Barbash to take the role, but he refused. When there was no one left, Gamzu became the default candidate. In a Facebook post announcing his new role, Gamzu described the crisis as a “medical, economic and social crisis; I do not ask questions in such a situation – when it comes, I just contribute my whole being and help my country and the health system in managing the crisis.“The challenges are enormous,” he continued, “Restoring the public’s trust in leading the treatment of the epidemic, a smart balance between reducing the infection and continuing life, improving public response and enforcement, improving the system of cutting off the infection chain and continuing to strengthen the medical system.”Not asking questions though will only get you so far. While commendable, this situation is an anomaly and it is playing out to the detriment of Israel’s citizens. While Gamzu seemed to figure that everything would work out, wishful thinking cannot be a strategic plan for fighting a pandemic. One would assume that Gamzu signed some kind of contract by now, but while that might be the case - at least for him to be able to get paid - he has yet to receive a formal mandate, at least that the public is aware of. More importantly, he seems to have little clout and more often appears to serve as an adviser to the prime minister. What is happening with Uman is a perfect example. Gamzu has warned what most medical professionals agree upon: letting thousands of Israelis fly to Ukraine poses a direct health risk to the entire population in both countries. Nevertheless, the prime minister is not listening to him and has tasked one of his Likud ministers to try and create a plan that would allow thousands of hassidim to fly there. Would something like this happen in the army? In the Mossad? In the Israel Police? While the cabinet can always overrule a professional appointment, it is almost impossible for a military mission or covert operation to go ahead without the support of the chief of staff or the head of the Mossad. That is why responsibilities are made clear. With Gamzu though that is not the case. When Gamzu presented his Shield of Israel plan to the public about a week after his appointment, Netanyahu announced that Gamzu’s core role was to cut the chain of infection by improving contact tracing, but he said little else about his other expectations. It also remains unclear exactly who Gamzu reports to: Edelstein? Health Ministry director-general Chezy Levy? The prime minister himself? All three?It is also difficult to judge the effectiveness of Gamzu in his role, except to watch as the number of people infected with coronavirus continues to climb. The one power that Gamzu has, his one bullet in his gun, is his resignation, which could be potentially fatal for Netanyahu. If Gamzu quits, it is unlikely that anyone else would be willing to take the job after him.The problem is that this one bullet can only be fired once. And even the amount of times one can threaten with the bullet is limited if one wants to continue to be taken seriously. With schools expected to open on Tuesday and the High Holy Days weeks away, Gamzu must keep his finger on the trigger. The target for him must be whether lives will be lost. Every day that he is left in limbo, he further away from hitting the bullseye.