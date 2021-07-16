The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Gantz and Sa'ar to launch official inquiry into Submarine Affair

Considering the fact that "a criminal investigation is already ongoing in this case," Attorney-General Avichai Mandelblit will oversee the process

By GIL HOFFMAN, YONAH JEREMY BOB  
JULY 16, 2021 17:04
NETANYAHU AND Gantz – can they put their animosity aside and serve the public? (photo credit: CORINNA KERN AMIR COHEN REUTERS)
NETANYAHU AND Gantz – can they put their animosity aside and serve the public?
(photo credit: CORINNA KERN AMIR COHEN REUTERS)
Defense Minister Benny Gantz and Justice Minister Gideon Sa'ar announced Friday that they will initiate a process to examine Gantz's  proposal to begin an official enquiry into the process in which Israel Navy ships and submarines were purchased in the so-called Submarine Affair, or Case 3000.
Considering the fact that "a criminal investigation is already ongoing in this case," Attorney-General Avichai Mandelblit will oversee the process, a joint statement by Gantz and Sa'ar read.
Last month, Gantz surprised the other party leaders in the coalition when he announced that he would be initiating a state commission of inquiry into the Submarine Affair. He made the decision without consulting them or seeking their approval.
The announcement angered Sa’ar, who released a sternly worded response, saying that his ministry had not received a draft proposal on forming the commission. Sa’ar referred reporters to a clause in the coalition agreement prohibiting ministers from submitting proposals that are within the authority of another minister.
In November last year, Gantz had said that he would set up a government committee of inquiry to investigate the procurement of new submarines and vessels from Germany but former prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu refused to approve it.
Then, on June 7, the state announced indictments in Case 3000 against Netanyahu’s former chief of staff, his then-nominee to lead the National Security Council and several other senior officials, while surprisingly dismissing cases against close confidant and cousin David Shimron and former navy chief Eliezer Marom. 
The state said in December 2019 that it would likely indict all of the above listed officials, but since then, the suspects appeared at pre-indictment hearings held by the state attorney’s office and Shimron and Marom managed to convince the prosecution to drop the charges against them.
At one point, Attorney-General Mandelblit was also involved, since there were parts in the case which could have led to charges against Netanyahu himself. Mandelblit had Netanyahu questioned as a fact witness, but he was never declared a suspect.

Tobias Siegal contributed to this report. 


Tags Benjamin Netanyahu Benny Gantz gideon sa'ar Case 3000
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Tisha Be'av: Israel must end baseless hatred, rally together - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Jerusalem - A tale of one city with two faces - opinion

 By DAVID BRINN

My Word: Kicking around the idea of home

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ruthie Blum

Hady Amr’s pointless pursuit of Palestinian statehood - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Amotz Asa-El

Virgin territory: Richard Branson won in space, but failed fixing Earth

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Most Read
1

Pfizer, Israel strike a deal: New COVID vaccines set to arrive August 1

RRIS student, Eitan Ohana originally from LA, receiving his vaccine
2

2,000-year-old ‘Freedom to Zion’ coins found in biblical heartland

The 2,000-year-old coins that date back to the period of the Jewish revolts against the Romans, July 13, 2021.
3

Made-in-Israel anti-viral nasal spray found effective against COVID

Enovid anti-viral nasal spray
4

3,000-year-old inscription bearing name of biblical judge found in Israel

The Jerubbaal inscription, written in ink on a pottery vessel.
5

Thinking of flying to Israel? Here are the latest COVID rules

A passenger at Ben Gurion Airport

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by