Gantz and Sa'ar to launch official inquiry into Submarine Affair

Defense Minister Benny Gantz and Justice Minister Gideon Sa'ar announced Friday that they will initiate a process to examine Gantz's proposal to begin an official enquiry into the process in which Israel Navy ships and submarines were purchased in the so-called Submarine Affair, or Case 3000.Considering the fact that "a criminal investigation is already ongoing in this case," Attorney-General Avichai Mandelblit will oversee the process, a joint statement by Gantz and Sa'ar read. Last month, Gantz surprised the other party leaders in the coalition when he announced that he would be initiating a state commission of inquiry into the Submarine Affair. He made the decision without consulting them or seeking their approval.The announcement angered Sa’ar, who released a sternly worded response, saying that his ministry had not received a draft proposal on forming the commission. Sa’ar referred reporters to a clause in the coalition agreement prohibiting ministers from submitting proposals that are within the authority of another minister.In November last year, Gantz had said that he would set up a government committee of inquiry to investigate the procurement of new submarines and vessels from Germany but former prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu refused to approve it.
Then, on June 7, the state announced indictments in Case 3000 against Netanyahu's former chief of staff, his then-nominee to lead the National Security Council and several other senior officials, while surprisingly dismissing cases against close confidant and cousin David Shimron and former navy chief Eliezer Marom. The state said in December 2019 that it would likely indict all of the above listed officials, but since then, the suspects appeared at pre-indictment hearings held by the state attorney's office and Shimron and Marom managed to convince the prosecution to drop the charges against them.At one point, Attorney-General Mandelblit was also involved, since there were parts in the case which could have led to charges against Netanyahu himself. Mandelblit had Netanyahu questioned as a fact witness, but he was never declared a suspect.
Tobias Siegal contributed to this report.