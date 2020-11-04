Gantz catches mole who leaked quotes

Blue and White leader Benny Gantz canceled his plan to force his MKs to take a polygraph test following leaks from a faction meeting, sources in the party said Wednesday.The sources said Gantz canceled the polygraph test because he found out who leaked his quotes. The leaks and the mole, the sources said, would be dealt with when Gantz sees fit. At the meeting at his home in Rosh Ha’ayin on Sunday night, the alternate prime minister admitted that he does not believe Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will abide by his commitment to give him the premiership in a year.“I understand Netanyahu won’t let rotation happen,” he said in a quote broadcast by Channel 12 correspondent Daphna Liel, which was later verified by The Jerusalem Post by three sources who were present at the meeting.According to Liel, a Blue and White MK responded to the polygraph request by saying that Gantz “forgot that we are in politics and not the IDF general staff.”Gantz also said at the meeting that he will not make a decision for the next two weeks about whether to remove the party from the government.The MKs who met at Gantz’s home were divided about how to handle the ongoing dispute with the Likud.
