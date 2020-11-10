The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Gantz commends J'lem mayor for efforts in combating COVID-19

Mayor Moshe Lion noted the challenges that Jerusalem faced as part of the pandemic, including its large populations of ultra-Orthodox Jews and Arabs, both of which have posed unique challenges.

By TOBIAS SIEGAL  
NOVEMBER 10, 2020 19:59
From Left to Right: Defense Minister Benny Gantz, Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Lion, Justice Minister Avi Nissenkorn, Nov. 10, 2020. (photo credit: ARYEH LABE ABRAHMS)
From Left to Right: Defense Minister Benny Gantz, Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Lion, Justice Minister Avi Nissenkorn, Nov. 10, 2020.
(photo credit: ARYEH LABE ABRAHMS)
Alternate Prime Minister and Defense Minister Benny Gantz and Justice Minister Avi Nissenkorn visited the Jerusalem Municipality on Tuesday and heard about the successful management of the pandemic attributed to Mayor Moshe Lion.
Gantz and Nissenkorn received briefings from Home Front Command officials and Jerusalem Municipality's coronavirus team on the latest efforts taken for combating the spread of the virus in the city.  
During the peak of the outbreak, Jerusalem has 8,500 active patients. Today, that number stands at 1,000 patients. Furthermore, Jerusalem was the first city to implement a model proposed by the Defense Ministry, according to which local authorities receive tools for assisting local patients and limiting the spread of the virus. After proven to be effective, the plan was implemented in 170 other localities throughout the country, a press release noted.
Gantz and Nissenkorn were also taken to Jerusalem's coronavirus HQ that includes an independent epidemiological inquiry center and received briefings on the manner in which the center conducts its inquiries, which has proven to be highly important regarding the effectiveness in cutting infection chains.
During the visit, Lion noted the challenges that Jerusalem faced as part of the pandemic, including its large populations of ultra-Orthodox Jews and Arabs, both of which have posed unique challenges. 
"It's important to understand that Jerusalem is the largest haredi city, the largest Arab city and the largest city in Israel," Lion noted. "At the end of the day, we wouldn't have been able to bring down the number of confirmed patients from 8,000 to 1,000 without the help of the Home Front Command ... "We love you, IDF soldiers, and thank you for the impressive execution of your mission," he added.
Gantz commended Lion and the municipality for their successful efforts in combating the virus in the city and stressed that "this struggle must continue."
"We need the public's cooperation ... Only accurate information, several tests and reliable reporting by people will help us decrease morbidity rates," Gantz said.
Nearing the end of his visit, Gantz was asked by reporters about the possibility of going to elections, to which he replied by saying that "it's only a matter of time."
"I said today at the Knesset that time is running out ... We're talking about a budget, about a functioning government. Those things have been prevented so far by the Likud. We should have had a budget by now but it didn't happen," Gantz said.


