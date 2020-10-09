Gantz: Police at protests need reinforcement to protect demonstrators

Ahead of the 16th Saturday of protests, Defense Minister and Alternate Prime Minister Benny Gantz expressed the need to lessen aggression towards protesters on Friday afternoon when he spoke to Internal Security Minister Amir Ohana and acting Police Commissioner Moti Cohen."Increase police presence at demonstrations," he requested of Ohana and Cohen. "The increase of violence against protesters may reach the point of murder. There is a real concern for human lives."between police and protesters, as numerous demonstrators were arrested one week prior at the large demonstration in Tel Aviv.A large wave of protests, much like the week prior, is expected on Saturday evening, as coronavirus restrictions only allow demonstrators to protest within a one-kilometer radius of their homes. Protesters, then, have been gathering in groups of up to 20 people at their closest junctions and bridges and speaking out against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's leadership. As a sign of protest this coming Saturday, protesters will light torches, flashlights, lighters, and any other lighting equipment for five minutes at 7:00 p.m. as a show of solidarity in "illuminating the state."Gantz therein requested that the police focus their efforts, in addition to maintaining coronavirus regulations, on preventing violence towards protesters through reinforcements. He condemned all violence towards police officers, as well as non-compliance with instructions.The statement comes amid growing concerns for clashes, not only between non-protesters and protesters, but also
