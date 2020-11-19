The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Gantz: Privatization of Israel Aerospace Industries approved

"We will continue to monitor the process and ensure that it is done responsibly, efficiently, and while serving the security, economic, and market needs of the State of Israel," said Gantz.

By ABIGAIL ADLER  
NOVEMBER 19, 2020 21:45
The logo of state-owned Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI), the country's biggest defence contractor, is seen at their offices next to Ben Gurion International airport, near Or Yehuda, Israel February 27, 2017. (photo credit: REUTERS/BAZ RATNER)
(photo credit: REUTERS/BAZ RATNER)
Defense Minister Benny Gantz announced on Thursday that the privatization of Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) has officially been approved.
"After extensive staff work by the Defense Ministry in collaboration with the Government Companies Authority and the Finance Ministry, we passed a decision to privatize some of IAI's shares in the Ministerial Committee on Privatization," said Gantz. 
He added, "In recent months, I have promoted the move together with the ministry's staff in a way that balances the need to promote the aerospace industry and its business dealings with world markets and the preservation of the capabilities and security interests of the State of Israel and its resources.
"In this context, we have come to the conclusion that the government decision will result in the resources that will come from the purchase of the company's shares, mostly invested in a development program that will advance the company and lead to the employment of hundreds and thousands of employees in the future. We also worked to preserve the secrets of the state and the sensitive processes that take place within the aviation industry as part of the move.
"The Defense Ministry, under my leadership, will continue to monitor the process and ensure that it is done responsibly, efficiently and while serving the security, economic, and market needs of the State of Israel."


