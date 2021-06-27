Gantz seeks deal to avoid forced West Bank Evyatar evacuation

"In the last few days I have attempted to arrange an agreed evacuation from the site," Gantz said in a letter he wrote to Shas Party head Arye Deri on Sunday.

Gantz spoke up just hours before the midnight deadline by which in the pre-dawn hours of Monday the IDF could already legally move to evacuate the hilltop community of 50 families located off of Route 505 in the Samaria region of the West Bank.

Kan news reported on Sunday that a government compromise may be in the works that could eventually legalize Evyatar.

The fledgling community was created last month by the Samaria Regional Council and Nahala Movement in the aftermath of the Tapuach junction terror attack that claimed the claim the life of Yehuda Guetta, 19.

The IDF has said that the outpost was illegally constructed and must be removed. Foreign Minister Yair Lapid and Gantz have supported that stance.

A compromise could be in the works, however, by which outpost residents would voluntarily leave and in their place an IDF base would erected, KAN reported.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}

The small modular structures that have been erected at the site, would remain as would the few paved roads.

The government would examine the legal status of the land and is possible, authorize Jewish construction on the hilltop. Once the community is authorized, the families who have moved there over the last month would be allowed to return, Kan reported.

Two independent sources told The Jerusalem Post that such a compromise was indeed under discussion.

Right wing politicians from the opposition, who visited the site on Sunday called on the government to refrain from evacuating it.

Deri led a delegation of Shas politicians and called on Prime Minister Naftali Bennett to convene the cabinet to discuss the matter and authorize the outpost, noting that the situation had policy implications that should not solely be left in the hands of the IDF.

This is a "political matter" and not a "private one," Deri said, that involves principles relating to the settlement movement and policies of the Israeli government.

"The cabinet needs to understand all the implications for the place, for the whole region and for all of Israel [and for] its policy vis-à-vis the Palestinian Authority," Deri said.

Gantz told him in a letter that the evacuation of Evyatar was solely under his purview and urged him to call on the resident to voluntarily leave.



Tensions around the site has risen as dozens of young right-wing activists have joined the community in solidarity and to help thwart the IDF from razing it.

Palestinians from the nearby villages, primarily Beita, have taken matters into their own hands and attempted to literally smoke out the residents. They have lit nearby fires that fill the air around the outpost with heavy black smoke that makes it difficult for Evyatar residents to breath.

The IDF has said that the outpost's creation has inflamed the and forced the IDF to divert forces need in other areas.

Former Kedumim Council head Daniella Weiss, who heads the Nahala movement said the opposite was correct.

The creations of Evyatar was the "appropriate Zionist answer to terror attacks," Weiss said.

Eyatar has become "a symbol of the will of Jews in the Land of Israel to hold onto the land to prevent the expansion of Arabs over government territory [land in Judea and Samaria]," Weiss said.