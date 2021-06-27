The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Gantz seeks deal to avoid forced West Bank Evyatar evacuation

The fledgling community was created last month by the Samaria Regional Council and Nahala Movement in the aftermath of the Tapuach junction terror attack.

By TOVAH LAZAROFF  
JUNE 27, 2021 22:02
Evyatar outpost 370 (photo credit: Tovah Lazaroff)
Evyatar outpost 370
(photo credit: Tovah Lazaroff)
Defense Minister Benny Gantz would prefer to sway Evyatar residents to leave their West Bank outpost by choice, then to execute a forced eviction.
"In the last few days I have attempted to arrange an agreed evacuation from the site," Gantz said in a letter he wrote to Shas Party head Arye Deri on Sunday.
Gantz spoke up just hours before the midnight deadline by which in the pre-dawn hours of Monday the IDF could already legally move to evacuate the hilltop community of 50 families located off of Route 505 in the Samaria region of the West Bank.
Kan news reported on Sunday that a government compromise may be in the works that could eventually legalize Evyatar.
The fledgling community was created last month by the Samaria Regional Council and Nahala Movement in the aftermath of the Tapuach junction terror attack that claimed the claim the life of Yehuda Guetta, 19. 
The IDF has said that the outpost was illegally constructed and must be removed. Foreign Minister Yair Lapid and Gantz have supported that stance.
A compromise could be in the works, however, by which outpost residents would voluntarily leave and in their place an IDF base would erected, KAN reported.
The small modular structures that have been erected at the site, would remain as would the few paved roads.
The government would examine the legal status of the land and is possible, authorize Jewish construction on the hilltop. Once the community is authorized, the families who have moved there over the last month would be allowed to return, Kan reported.
Two independent sources told The Jerusalem Post that such a compromise was indeed under discussion.
Right wing politicians from the opposition, who visited the site on Sunday called on the government to refrain from evacuating it.
Deri led a delegation of Shas politicians and called on Prime Minister Naftali Bennett to convene the cabinet to discuss the matter and authorize the outpost, noting that the situation had policy implications that should not solely be left in the hands of the IDF.
This is a "political matter" and not a "private one," Deri said, that involves principles relating to the settlement movement and policies of the Israeli government.
"The cabinet needs to understand all the implications for the place, for the whole region and for all of Israel [and for] its policy vis-à-vis the Palestinian Authority," Deri said.
Gantz told him in a letter that the evacuation of Evyatar was solely under his purview and urged him to call on the resident to voluntarily leave.

Tensions around the site has risen as dozens of young right-wing activists have joined the community in solidarity and to help thwart the IDF from razing it.
Palestinians from the nearby villages, primarily Beita, have taken matters into their own hands and attempted to literally smoke out the residents. They have lit nearby fires that fill the air around the outpost with heavy black smoke that makes it difficult for Evyatar residents to breath.
The IDF has said that the outpost's creation has inflamed the and forced the IDF to divert forces need in other areas.
Former Kedumim Council head Daniella Weiss, who heads the Nahala movement said the opposite was correct. 
The creations of Evyatar was the "appropriate Zionist answer to terror attacks," Weiss said. 
Eyatar has become "a symbol of the will of Jews in the Land of Israel to hold onto the land to prevent the expansion of Arabs over government territory [land in Judea and Samaria]," Weiss said.


Tags Benny Gantz West Bank Yair Lapid
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

The importance of standing with Surfside - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Nachman Shai

Kotel compromise signals new start to Israel-Diaspora ties - opinion

 By NACHMAN SHAI

My Word: The apartheid label and libel

 By LIAT COLLINS
Douglas Bloomfield

It has been a good and bad week in American politics - opinion

 By DOUGLAS BLOOMFIELD
Gidon Ben-Zvi

Let’s get long-buried report on BBC anti-Israel bias published

 By GIDON BEN-ZVI
Most Read
1

Stunning archaeological find: Is there an 'underworld' under the earth?

Relief with the twelve gods of the underworld at Yazılıkaya Rock Temple
2

New prehistoric human unknown to science discovered in Israel

Skull found at the site among other items at Nesher Ramla.
3

Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine linked to rare blood disease - Israeli study

An illustrative photo of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
4

Israel delays entry of vaccinated tourists until August due to COVID uptick

TRAVELERS CONVERGE at Ben-Gurion Airport late last month, as the skies begin to open up.
5

4 dead, 159 missing, including 20 Jews, in building collapse in Miami

A bunk bed is seen in a partially collapsed building in Miami Beach, Florida, U.S., June 24, 2021. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by