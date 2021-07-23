The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Gantz on 'submarine affair': Investigation committee vital to security

The meeting was held a day after the High Court of Justice rejected three appeals, made by the MQG and others, to establish a national investigations committee regardless of government approval.

By HADAS LABRISCH  
JULY 23, 2021 12:54
BENNY GANTZ meets with Movement for Quality Government (MQG) (photo credit: MINISTRY OF DEFENSE)
BENNY GANTZ meets with Movement for Quality Government (MQG)
(photo credit: MINISTRY OF DEFENSE)
Defense Minister Benny Gantz discussed the establishment of an investigations committee for Case 3000, also known as the “Submarine Affair” with Dr. Eliad Shraga, chairman of the Movement for Quality Government in Israel (MQG).
Gantz also met with MQG’s senior security forum and several other prominent figures of Israel’s security arena.
The meeting was held a day after the High Court of Justice rejected three appeals, made by the MQG and others, to establish a national investigations committee regardless of government approval. The High Court ruled against the request, stating that the government is the function with the mandate to initiate such an inquiry, while remarking that certain aspects of the affair “suggest inappropriate conduct” and “questions arise regarding the decision making process”.
During the meeting, the forum presented the High Court ruling to the defense minister, pointing out the Court’s criticism and their statements supporting an investigation of the matter.
Justice Minister Gideon Sa’ar and Gantz last week announced their initiative to launch an official inquiry regarding the purchase of Israeli Navy ships and submarines in Case 3000, dubbed “the Submarine Affair”. Their joint announcement stated that Attorney-General Avichai Mandelblit will oversee the procedure, seeing as “a criminal investigation is already ongoing in this case”.
Gantz assured the MQG that he intends to follow through on his decision as soon as possible. “I consider the committee a vital tool in maintaining Israel’s security”, said the minister. “The obligation lies with me and I intend to realize it.”
According to Gantz, the committee will have a wide mandate to cover aspects that up until now have not been examined in the criminal investigation.
Gantz went on to thank the members of the meeting, expressing his appreciation for their efforts that appear to stem from deep concern for the nation's security.


Tags Benny Gantz Case 3000 investigation Tamir Pardo Submarine
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

It's time for Israel to get into the Olympic spirit - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

How the budget could help us fight Iran

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: Between Ben & Jerry’s and ‘Ahed’s Knee’

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ruthie Blum

It’s bad for Israel when the US has a dim view of itself - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Amotz Asa-El

The Olympics during war and during COVID

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Most Read
1

More than 1,000 Israelis test positive for COVID

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett addresses the coronavirus cabinet on Friday, July 16, as number of new cases rise
2

COVID: Entrance of vaccinated to Israel postponed again amid outbreak

THE ALMOST empty Ben-Gurion Airport last week.
3

20% of Americans believe microchips are inside COVID-19 vaccines - study

A medical worker holds a syringe with Sputnik V (Gam-COVID-Vac) vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) before administering an injection at a vaccination centre in a shopping mall in Saint Petersburg, Russia February 24, 2021.
4

Israeli lab: Some existing drugs could stop COVID at almost 100%

Vials of the Sputnik V (Gam-COVID-Vac) vaccine are seen at the Del-Pest Central Hospital in Budapest, Hungary, February 12, 2021.
5

Coronavirus: Israel launches ‘Happy Badge’ for weddings and large parties

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett prepares to adress the nation at a press conference regarding the coronavirus pandemic, July 14, 2021.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by