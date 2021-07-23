Defense Minister Benny Gantz discussed the establishment of an investigations committee for Case 3000, also known as the “Submarine Affair” with Dr. Eliad Shraga, chairman of the Movement for Quality Government in Israel (MQG).Gantz also met with MQG’s senior security forum and several other prominent figures of Israel’s security arena.
The meeting was held a day after the High Court of Justice rejected three appeals, made by the MQG and others, to establish a national investigations committee regardless of government approval. The High Court ruled against the request, stating that the government is the function with the mandate to initiate such an inquiry, while remarking that certain aspects of the affair “suggest inappropriate conduct” and “questions arise regarding the decision making process”.
During the meeting, the forum presented the High Court ruling to the defense minister, pointing out the Court’s criticism and their statements supporting an investigation of the matter.
Justice Minister Gideon Sa’ar and Gantz last week announced their initiative to launch an official inquiry regarding the purchase of Israeli Navy ships and submarines in Case 3000, dubbed “the Submarine Affair”. Their joint announcement stated that Attorney-General Avichai Mandelblit will oversee the procedure, seeing as “a criminal investigation is already ongoing in this case”.
Gantz assured the MQG that he intends to follow through on his decision as soon as possible. “I consider the committee a vital tool in maintaining Israel’s security”, said the minister. “The obligation lies with me and I intend to realize it.”
According to Gantz, the committee will have a wide mandate to cover aspects that up until now have not been examined in the criminal investigation.
Gantz went on to thank the members of the meeting, expressing his appreciation for their efforts that appear to stem from deep concern for the nation's security.