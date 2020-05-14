George Washington University appoints BDS supporter as interim dean

George Washington University announced as the new interim dean Ilana Feldman, currently vice dean of the Elliott School and professor of anthropology, history and international affairs, who has expressed on multiple occasions anti-Israeli and pro-BDS sentiments, until they can find a permanent replacement, JNS reported. Feldman is temporarily replacing the former dean and veteran US diplomat, Reuben Brigety II, until a permanent appointment can be made.Protective Edge operation against rockets from Gaza, calling it: "the wholesale slaughter of a civilian population.”The GW For Israel organization has condemned her appointment in light of these views, saying in a press release that they fear that Feldman's views and support of the BDS movement. will affect the university's ability to allow for multiple view points. "The importance of having an array of viewpoints and opinions within the faculty and administration at GW in order to provide students with the most well-rounded, educated frames of reference,” the group stated in their press release. “The outwardly anti-Israel sentiment Professor Feldman has repeatedly demonstrated will prevent from doing so while simultaneously targeting Israeli and Jewish students who have already faced harsh discrimination and hatred.”Feldman has once participated in an unsuccessful attempt to have the American Anthropological Association (AAA) boycott Israeli academic institutions, and in 2014 Feldman has condemned the actions of Israel during the