The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Cybertech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Gerrer leaders recommend families sever ties with those in splinter group

Internal documents show depth to which mainstream Ger leadership seeking to ostracize new faction, deter others from joining.

By JEREMY SHARON  
JUNE 23, 2020 19:14
GERRER HASSIDIM at a wedding in Jerusalem. (photo credit: AVI OHAYON - GPO)
GERRER HASSIDIM at a wedding in Jerusalem.
(photo credit: AVI OHAYON - GPO)
Internal documents from meetings and correspondence between leaders in the Gerrer hassidic community have shown the extent to which they are going to ostracize a splinter faction and frighten others away from joining them.
The documents, seen by The Jerusalem Post, discuss the importance of children severing ties with their parents if the parents joined the new community, and even ask whether a spouse, likely the wife, should seek a divorce if her husband joined the splinter group.
Last year, Rabbi Shaul Alter,  the cousin of current Gerrer Grand Rabbi Yaakov Aryeh Alter, broke away from the mainstream Gerrer hassidic community, and set up his own faction although has not styled himself as a grand rabbi.
Gur is the largest, wealthiest and most powerful hassidic community in the country, and the split in the group damaged its prestige.
Resentment within Gur had been simmering in the hassidic community for years due to the feelings of many that their lives were overly and unduly controlled by the Gerrer leadership.
The split provoked a fierce backlash against those who joined Shaul Alter from the mainstream leadership, and numerous forms of reprisals were taken against those who left to deter others from leaving, including dismissal from employment, ejection of children from schools and similar actions.
In minutes of a meeting which took place earlier this month, it was reported that two senior rabbis met with school principals within the Gerrer school system and spoke to them about the need to expel pupils from their schools who are children of families who joined the splinter group.
The minutes noted however that the rabbis could not give “professional answers” to their questions, presumably how exactly to expel their pupils, since this required “legal advice.”
The document details the requests of the school principals, regarding such matters, namely for information as to which pupils to expel, a point-person to contact with questions that arise, and a point person for consultations as to how to talk with pupils about these issues, “how to split up friendships without side effects,” and how to talk with traumatized pupils, presumably those negatively affected by the split in Gur.
Another major issue that was raised was about internal family ties among families where some members have joined Shaul Alter’s community.
The coordinator of the committee said that the thorniest problem was parents who have a child who joined the new community but have continued to maintain contact with that child and their family, and have insisted that their other children also maintain contact.
“It was agreed that the severing [of ties] must be total. Any connection with them is forbidden and dangerous. However, from a technical point of view, what is appropriate to do and what is not must be examined, and to act wisely and in accordance with the principles,” those at the meeting summarized.
The minutes also record that “A debate was had if it is correct [for a spouse] to demand a divorce if there are no children and one of the spouses went there [to the splinter community].”
It was agreed that three senior Gerrer rabbis will evaluate this question within the parameters of Jewish law.
Emails received by the committee chair and also seen by the Post illustrate the kind of problems that have arisen due to the complete severance of ties by the mainstream Gerrer community with the new grouping.
In one email by the committee coordinator, he noted that an individual in the mainstream community who has a security camera business was installing security cameras for the new community at several of their institutions.
The coordinator said he has received complaints by people who had spotted this individual at the institutions of the new community, and that the man had said he should be allowed to continue providing his services to them because it was for the purposes of his livelihood.
The coordinator asked his superiors if this individual should be allowed to continue his work or told to stop and issue sanctions against him.
In another email, the coordinator asks his superiors about a coming wedding within the Gerrer community in the UK. The father has eight children living in Israel, three of whom are part of the splinter community.
One of the siblings who is part of Shaul Alter’s community invited the rest of his siblings to a celebration in Israel, and the coordinator asked his seniors if those from the mainstream community could participate.


Tags Ultra-Orthodox hassidim extremism Ger
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo The contrast between the government and the public By JPOST EDITORIAL
Yochi Rappaport What a difference three years makes – or not By YOCHI RAPPEPORT
Emily Schrader Big tech selective outrage By EMILY SCHRADER
Susan Hattis Rolef ‘To learn from the best’ By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Uri Regev What’s mine is mine, and what’s yours is mine By URI REGEV

Most Read

1 COVID-19 is weakening, could die out without vaccine, specialist claims
An illustration, created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), depicts the 2019 Novel Coronavirus
2 People with blood type O more protected against COVID-19 - studies
Blood Test
3 Chinese military scientist arrested at US airport, stole US lab research
China and United States flags
4 Hadassah doctors crack the cause of fatal corona blood clots
Red blood cells (illustrative)
5 Was the US secretive 'ninja' missile used again in Syria Saturday?
A motorbike burns after an airstrike in this screen grab taken from a social media video said to be taken in Idlib, Syria on July 16, 2019
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by