Gil Karni appointed head of Bank Hapoalim’s US operations

Karni has nearly three decades of extensive executive and corporate and commercial banking experience with Bank Leumi.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
MAY 21, 2020 22:25
Gil Karni (photo credit: ED TYLER)
Gil Karni
(photo credit: ED TYLER)
The Board of Directors of Bank Hapoalim approved the appointment of Gil Karni to head the bank’s operations in the US. Karni has nearly three decades of extensive executive and corporate and commercial banking experience with Bank Leumi. In the past decade, he held significant executive roles in Europe.
Bank Hapoalim’s main international business operations is conducted through its New York Branch, which focuses on the following areas: providing comprehensive banking services to both Israeli companies operating in the US and to local US companies and customers, in business areas such as credit, foreign trade, deposits and treasury services. The bank also has representative offices in New Jersey, Miami and Los Angeles.
Bank Hapoalim CEO Dov Kotler said he is confident Karni’s experience will contribute to the continued growth of the US operations.


Tags Bank Hapoalim finance commercial
