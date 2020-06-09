The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Global shortage of flu vaccines expected to hit Israel

The coronavirus epidemic created competition between countries as to which ones will be able to get the most vaccines.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JUNE 9, 2020 17:08
A doctor prepares a syringe as part of the start of the seasonal influenza vaccination campaign in Nice, France October 24, 2018. (photo credit: REUTERS/ERIC GAILLARD)
A doctor prepares a syringe as part of the start of the seasonal influenza vaccination campaign in Nice, France October 24, 2018.
(photo credit: REUTERS/ERIC GAILLARD)
A shortage of flu vaccines is expected to hit Israel during the winter months due to the coronavirus crisis, N12 reported.
While only about one-fifth of the population of Israel normally gets vaccinated, demand is expected to be much higher this year – about three times as high – due to the coronavirus.
The coronavirus epidemic created competition between countries over who will be able to get the most vaccines and meet their own demand. This means Israel may not be able to acquire the number of vaccines necessary to meet the expected increased demand, which could cause a shortage.
"Clalit has ordered about two million vaccines," said Kalanit Kay, who is in charge of Clalit's supply wing in charge of importing flu vaccines. "We're estimating that the demand will be high, and as far as we know the entire world is in a race to get the vaccines. The Western countries are competing among themselves. There's concern that there will be a global shortage, not just in Israel."
"We're working under the assumption that both the coronavirus and the flu will be spreading concurrently in the coming winter," Leumit Health Care Services CEO Nisim Alon said. "The people of Israel are expecting that regular life continue, which brings about health care and logistic challenges the likes of which we've never known. Every year, we order vaccines based on last year's estimates. This time, we ordered three times as much. We do hope they'll arrive in Israel and won't be 'stolen' from other countries. The price of the vaccines has also been doubled."
"We've ordered about half a million flu vaccines, and we're expecting an increase in the public's desire to get vaccinated," said Mali Kusha, head nurse and manager of Meuhedet's nursing department. "We've heard the health minister's instructions, according to which those who are at risk should be prioritized for vaccinations, but we hope we won't arrive at that point, and that we could vaccinate a larger portion of the population. This is not going to be a regular winter due to both the coronavirus and the flu spreading in tandem."
"We've made a request to order over one million vaccines, the suppliers say they are unable to meet this and will bring us a smaller amount," Tammy Alkelai, head of the vaccine project in Maccabi Health Care Services, told N12. "We're expecting the Health Ministry to search for every possible supplier to import vaccines, since this is a national issue."
"This year, the Health Ministry has ordered more flu vaccines for the coming winter in comparison to previous years as part of the preparation for winter during the coronavirus pandemic," the ministry said in a statement. "Now, we are expecting the demand for vaccines will be over 2.1 million requests, and the Health Ministry is trying to increase the vaccine stock as much as possible. The demand for flu vaccines is large in many European states and around the world in comparison to previous years,"
Several companies have said that they will increase the amount of flu vaccines given to Israel as a part of the larger orders made by the state, though two companies – GSK and Abbot – have said they will not provide Israel with flu vaccines, according to N12.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has approved former health minister Ya'acov Litzman's request to build a factory for vaccines in Israel – though until one is opened, the country has to rely on imports.


