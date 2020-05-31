The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Israel News

God TV says threat of closure to Shelanu TV ‘religious discrimination’

Evangelical media group accused of seeking to proselytize Jews in Israel says threat to cancel cable contract unprecedented and could violate Israel’s freedom of religion laws

By JEREMY SHARON  
MAY 31, 2020 22:03
Man Watching TV (photo credit: INGIMAGE)
Man Watching TV
(photo credit: INGIMAGE)
God TV, the Christian Evangelical media group which has been accused of seeking to proselytize in Israel through its new cable TV station, has slammed the efforts to shut it down and insisted its license was fairly awarded as a religious broadcasting channel.
God TV’s Hebrew language channel Shelanu TV began broadcasting in Israel on the Hot cable network at the end of April after it received a license from the Council for Cable and Satellite Broadcasting.
God TV, which reaches some 300 million homes around the world, is dedicated to preaching the Christian gospel and the task of the “Great Commission,” a doctrine in Christian theology to gain disciples for Christianity and to preach the religion.
Following exposure of the kind of content broadcast on God TV, including comments by channel CEO Ward Simpson about the importance of bringing people to embrace Christianity as well as a strong reaction by then-communications minister David Amsallem, the council threatened to suspend Shelanu TV’s license, pending a review by the council into Hot’s contract with the channel.
That review process is currently underway, and Shelanu TV submitted their response last week, although a decision by the council is yet to be made.
Proselytizing, seeking to convert people to another religion, is not illegal in Israel, although the law prevents proselytizing to minors without their parents presence or consent, and promising any monetary or material compensation for converting to another religion.
The council noted in issuing its suspension threat to Shelanu TV that while religious television broadcasting of religions other than Judaism is permitted, and noting that there are several Christian and Muslim channels currently available on cable TV, it said that its policies preclude “unfair influence on viewers.”
Content which might seek to proselytize Jews and target them for conversion could fall under this category of “unfair influence,” although it is unclear if this policy could be upheld in court bearing in mind Israel’s freedom of expression and freedom of religious practice statutes.
Shelanu TV said that the threat to suspend its license was unprecedented, and that carrying out such a suspension “could constitute blatant discrimination on the basis of religion,” and accused the council of seeking to cancel the license regardless of the merits of Shelanu TV’s case.
"The letter of warning as well as [council chairman Ronen] Abramzon’s opinion are worded in a way it can be understood that a decision has already been made, the arrow has already hit, and now there is only the purpose of drawing the target around it,” said Shelanu TV’s representatives.
The company said that opposition to the channel arose “because of a poorly worded fundraising video,” by Simpson in which he said “There are nine million people in Israel who need to hear the gospel of Jesus… now they have an opportunity to hear that Yeshua [Jesus] is here for them, he is their answer their savior, their deliverer.”
Simpson subsequently apologized for this video and removed it from the internet saying that, in his “excitement and zeal to present this great news of approval, there were things said that could have and should have been said differently,” adding that “I do understand why it was offensive.”
Said Simpson “God TV and Shelanu TV have no intention of trying to convert Jews to a different religion and abhor using any form of coercion. We understand the anti-proselytizing laws in Israel and honor them.”
In comments made to The Jerusalem Post in May, Simpson repeated that God TV was not seeking to convert Jews but was “calling on the Jewish community to reexamine the claim that Yeshua [Jesus] is the Messiah.”
He also argued that so-called “Messianic Jews” who believe in Jesus, and for whom God TV says Shelanu TV is intended, continue to live as Jews and that therefore being Jewish and belief in Jesus is not incompatible.
Asked, however, if there is any theological difference between what a Christian believes and what a Messianic Jew believes, Simpson said the question had “no simple short answer,” but said that Messianic Jews had a strong tradition of Jewish belief.
“We trace our faith all the way back to the original Jewish apostles without any of the additions that the institutional church added throughout the centuries,” said Simpson, although he said that this was not his “full explanation.”


Tags christianity Evangelical Christians
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Coronavirus never went away, but it can be kept under control By JPOST EDITORIAL
Diaspora Affairs Minister Omer Yankelevich World Jewish solidarity isn't a meaningless slogan - we truly care By OMER YANKELEVICH
Eli Kavon President Truman was not a saint By ELI KAVON
Gil Troy Save Conservative Judaism, not Preservative Judaism By GIL TROY
Ruthie Blum Right from wrong: Why we want Netanyahu’s trial televised By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 COVID-19 no longer infectious after 11 days, new study claims
An illustration, created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), depicts the 2019 Novel Coronavirus
2 Roger Waters – getting a taste of his own medicine
ROGER WATERS
3 Trump signs the Never Again Education Act into law
U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks during a campaign rally at the Giant Center in Hershey, Pennsylvania, U.S., December 10, 2019
4 COVID-19 immunity lasts only six months, reinfection possible - study
Shoppers wear face masks and walk around a fashion shopping center in Ashdod, as restrictions over the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) ease around Israel, May 5, 2020.
5 Scientists: Gaucher’s disease drugs effective against COVID-19
Doctor chief of the intensive care unit (ICU), Luiz Gustavo Marin poses for pictures at the Nossa Senhora da Conceicao hospital, where patients suffering from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) are treated, in Porto Alegre, Brazil
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by