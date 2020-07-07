The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Cybertech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Golani officer to be blocked from promotion, combat duty after review

Lt.Guy Eliahu was subject of a Haaretz expose which accused him of violating orders and of a cover-up by his superior officers.

By ANNA AHRONHEIM  
JULY 7, 2020 10:25
IDF soldiers of the Golani Brigade train for scenarios involving enemies similar to Hezbollah. (photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
IDF soldiers of the Golani Brigade train for scenarios involving enemies similar to Hezbollah.
(photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
An officer in the IDF’s famed Golani Brigade has had his promotion blocked and will be removed from combat duty and his battalion commander will be reprimanded following an investigation by Haaretz found that he has a history of violating orders while his superior officers looked the other way.
Following the expose into Lt. Guy Eliahu, a squad commander in Golani’s reconnaissance unit, the head of the IDF’s Northern Command Maj.-Gen. Amir Baram opened an investigation into the allegations regarding the incidents which took place over two years.
The incidents included an alleged unauthorized and deadly cross-border raid into Syria as well as a revenge attack against Palestinians following an accident on Route 6 in which several of Eliahu’s troops were killed and the forgery of a document that had been submitted to military court.
“In recent months, Haaretz has published several stories about ostensible irregularities at the Golani reconnaissance unit, involving an officer with the rank of 1st Lieutenant. The head of Northern Command, Maj.-Gen. Amir Baram, set up a team to investigate the conduct of this officer during these incidents,” the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said.
While the military acknowledged the claims by Haaretz that Eliahu led the raid into Syria which led to an exchange of fire that killed at least two civilians, the IDF said that there was no reason to believe that operation had not been cleared and approved by all relevant commanders. The investigation by Baram said it was part of routine activity along the border and the exchange of fire was done in a professional manner.
Nevertheless, the investigation did find that “an accumulation of incidents relating to the officer” were made, including Eliahu having his soldiers stop their vehicles along Highway 6 in an unsafe way, failing to prevent his soldiers from slashing tires of Palestinian-owned vehicles in Nablus after several of his soldiers were killed in a car crash and falsifying a document presented to military court.
The investigation also found that there was no conspiracy by Eliahu’s commanders to cover up his actions, though there were several cases of officers failing to properly inform their successors and superior’s of the lieutenant’s history “which led to his promotion.”
“The results point to an outright dismissal of claims of a cover-up, lies and deliberate concealment by commanders regarding these incidents,” the statement read.
But those mistakes and warnings went unheard should have prevented the commander of the Reconnaissance Battalion, Lt. Col. Shimon Siso, from sending Eliahu to the military’s Tactical Command College ahead of promotion in rank, the military said.
“The investigation did find an accumulation of incidents relating to that officer, which required a decision by senior officers in his case. The details in each case were presented to these officers, but errors were made in documenting the decisions made regarding this officer, which allowed him to be sent to that course,” the Spokesperson’s Unit statement said.
Following the investigation, which was received and approved by IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Aviv Kochavi, “in light of the collection of incidents related to the officer and the moral failings that occurred under his command, the officer will not be promoted to the position of company commander in the IDF,” the military said in a statement, adding that while Eliahu will be permitted to complete his studies at the Tactical Command College, he will only be allowed to serve in non-command posts.
In addition, Baram censured Siso for his role in sending Eliahu to the Tactical Command College “without fully indicating to the current brigade commander about the incident that occurred in Nablus,” the military said.
The investigation found that while Siso had investigated the incident and found that Eliahu had failed to both intervene at the time and inform his commanders about it after the fact, the battalion commander did not take appropriate action against Eliahu as he only issued a reprimand to him in light of the deaths of his soldiers.
“His commanders should have expelled this soldier immediately and sentenced him to a lockup on base, instead of just suspending him,” Baram wrote.
The Spokesperson’s Unit added that a denial they had issued earlier regarding the story by Haaretz, while “accurate at the time...After establishing further facts, it turned out that the reporter had received some information from a military source.”


Tags IDF golani brigade Haaretz
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo The social workers’ strike By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef A difficult week for Netanyahu - Analysis By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Danny Danon Israeli Ambassador to UN Danny Danon: Don’t call it annexation By DANNY DANON
Mitchell Bard Why do Americans think Israelis are stupid? By MITCHELL BARD
Orit Arfa An American prophet in Berlin By ORIT ARFA

Most Read

1 Is intercepted rocket attack on US embassy a game changer? Analysis
US Army soldiers keep watch on the US embassy compound in Baghdad, Iraq January 1, 2020
2 What took place at the Iranian Natanz nuclear facility?
A general view of the Bushehr main nuclear reactor, Iran
3 El Al working to resume activity after canceling flights
El Al Israel Airlines planes are seen on the tarmac at Ben Gurion International airport in Lod, near Tel Aviv, Israel March 10, 2020.
4 People with blood type O more protected against COVID-19 - studies
Blood Test
5 10 things to know about West Bank annexation D-Day
A view shows the West Bank settlement of Ma'aleh Adumim, June 30, 2020.
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by