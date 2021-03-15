Good Deeds Day: Ebay Israel gives back to Netanya with activities

The planned activities include laughter yoga for elderly people with disabilities, gardening at a day center for people with intellectual disabilities, a positive thinking lecture for blind and visually impaired people, the purchase of Passover packages for Holocaust survivors in Netanya, activities for children of the Ramat Dora community center and the improvement of the game room at the day boarding school in Netanya.

"As in every year as part of Good Deeds Day, we continue to focus on the city where the company's offices are located, Netanya. We help through training and donations of equipment and money to the various and diverse populations that make up the city," said Adi Sichuk, head of employee experience, social responsibility and office operation at eBay Israel. "As part of eBay's global policy, we set up a year-round community donation activity across the country, and this is a great opportunity to thank the company's employees who are contributing in impressive numbers also on Good Deeds Day as throughout the year."

Ebay Israel's R&D Center is located at the Poleg industrial zone in Netanya and is in the process of expanding and absorbing new employees.

Good Deeds Day will be marked on Tuesday, March 16 this year. The day is marked around the world in 108 countries as hundreds of thousands of volunteers work to help others in a variety of different ways. In 2019, 2.9 million volunteers took part in about 23,000 projects.

