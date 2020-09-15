The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Google awards grant to Tel Aviv University to help fight COVID-19

The Google Israel office has not only been a key contributor to the fight against the novel coronavirus, but also serves as a center that protects populations faced with natural disasters.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
SEPTEMBER 15, 2020 14:22
An illuminated Google logo is seen inside an office building in Zurich, Switzerland December 5, 2018. (photo credit: REUTERS/ARND WIEGMANN)
An illuminated Google logo is seen inside an office building in Zurich, Switzerland December 5, 2018.
(photo credit: REUTERS/ARND WIEGMANN)
Google.org, a fund organized to support data-based solutions for "humanity’s greatest challenges," has awarded a competitive grant to Tel Aviv University for its research in employing Data Science and Artificial Intelligence to combat the novel coronavirus.
Google has recently put forth efforts to contribute and do their part to combat the ongoing health crisis, while promoting its "AI for Social Good" research program - led by Vice President at Google and CEO of the Research and Development Center at Google Israel Prof. Yossi Matias.
The Israel office has not only been a key contributor to the fight against the novel coronavirus, but also serves as a center that protects populations faced with natural disasters.
The grant itself, will be awarded to the AI and Data Science Center at Tel Aviv University to go towards research employing AI solutions and advanced statistical methods to combat COVID-19. Many of their solutions work off data provided by government ministries, as well as the Israel Central Bureau of Statistics, and helps them compile an accurate model of the coronavirus spread across the country.
"Tel Aviv University is proud that Google has chosen to award this significant grant to the AI and Data Science Center, in order to expand COVID-19 research in Israel. This grant will support the development of AI and Reinforcement Learning based tools for planning and examining the effects of different steps on the spread of the pandemic," said Head of the AI and Data Science Center at Tel Aviv University Prof. Meir Feder. "The research findings will be used by decision-makers in their efforts to establish policies for stopping the pandemic."


Tags tel aviv university google Coronavirus
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Following new gov' decisions, it's up to us now to beat the coronavirus By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef A critical look at the Balfour demonstrations By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Marc Schneier Important dates to know on Israel-Bahrain relations By MARC SCHNEIER
Prof. Hillel Frisch, expert on Israeli Arabs The EU’s discrimination of Israel continues over housing demolitions By HILLEL FRISCH
Ruthie Blum Trump's Nobel Peace Prize nomination is futile – opinion By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Bahrain agrees to normalize relations with Israel, Trump announces
L-R: Bahraini King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, US President Donald Trump, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu
2 Israeli gov’t approves: Three-week lockdown beginning Friday
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Health Minister Yuli Edelstein and Israel's coronavirus czar Prof. Ronni Gamzu
3 A restaurant-closing tsunami is on the way, New York restaurateurs warn
People walk by restaurants' outdoor patios after New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced 21 more locations for outdoor dining options in Manhattan, New York City, August 14, 2020
4 Donald Trump nominated for Nobel Peace Prize following Israel-UAE deal
US President Donald Trump
5 Coronavirus in Israel: Nation barrels toward closure as infections soar
A man carries his shopping bags and wears a face mask in a street in Ashkelon while Israel tightened a national stay-at-home policy following the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Ashkelon, Israel March 20, 2020.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
Iran News
World News
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by