The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Google Israel launches campaign to fight conversion therapy practices

Israel currently ranks first place when it comes to the number of people in the country who search for conversion therapy on the Internet. Google Israel hopes to change this.

By SHIRA SILKOFF  
JUNE 22, 2021 13:11
Jerusalem March for Pride and Tolerance, June 3, 2021 (photo credit: TZVI JOFFRE)
Jerusalem March for Pride and Tolerance, June 3, 2021
(photo credit: TZVI JOFFRE)
Google Israel will be working to fight the dangers of LGBT conversion therapy in a new campaign, the company announced on Tuesday.
Israel ranked first place when it comes to the number of people in the country who search for conversion therapy on Google. In second place is Costa Rica followed by New Zealand and Canada. The US came in fifth. 
In an attempt to combat the continued use of this dangerous treatment, Google Israel will work with The Aguda and the Havruta Association, two of Israel's leading LGBTQ+ organizations, to filter the search page results when users search for information on conversion therapy.
Instead of bringing up information about where and how individuals can access the dangerous pseudoscientific treatment which aims to change the individual's sexual orientation to heterosexual using psychological or physical methods, Google will instead show the user adverts for various LGBT organizations which will be able to help them instead.

CEO of Google Israel Barak Regev commented on the decision, saying that "Google has always been an ally of the LGBTQ+ community in Israel and around the world." 
He added that he hopes this is a decision "that can save many lives."
"Everyone who comes out of the closet, whether on the basis of sexual orientation or gender identity, should be accepted with love and without conditions."
Conversion therapy is currently only directly banned in four countries: Brazil, Ecuador, Germany and Malta. Partial bans are also in place in the US, Canada, Australia and Spain.
 
There is currently no formal ban on the practice of conversion therapy in Israel, although in July 2020 a bill was passed in the Knesset to ban psychologists from practicing conversion therapy. The bill passed with 42 for and 36 against, but must still undergo two more rounds of voting before it is codified. 
Despite the lack of a formal ban in Israel, in 2019 the Israeli Medical Association issued a ban preventing all of its members from performing any conversion therapy on patients.
Multiple studies both in Israel and around the world have proven that conversion therapy not only does not convert the patient's sexual orientation, but that it also causes extensive mental damage in people who undergo the treatment, including clinical depression and suicidal tendencies.


Tags google gay conversion therapy conversion therapy LGBTQ+
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Don't panic, but remain cautious - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Elie Podeh

Is Egypt back in the Arab driver’s seat? - analysis

 By ELIE PODEH

My Word: The Opposition and contrary forces

 By LIAT COLLINS
Micah Halpern

Iranian elections labeled as free, but nothing is further from truth

 By MICAH HALPERN
Amotz Asa-El

Photo of new ministers shows achievements, failures in treating divisions

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Most Read
1

Stunning archaeological find: Is there an 'underworld' under the earth?

Relief with the twelve gods of the underworld at Yazılıkaya Rock Temple
2

Israeli camouflage tech makes soldiers ‘invisible’

Look closely! Polaris Solutions shows how their Kit 300 camouflage sheet can be used for a wide variety of purposes, including setting up a nearly undetectable post to spy on the enemy. (Notice the binocular near the center of the frame).
3

COVID-19 might be over, but viral infections in Israel are surging

This undated transmission electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2, also known as novel coronavirus, the virus that causes COVID-19, isolated from a patient in the U.S. Virus particles are shown emerging from the surface of cells cultured in the lab. The spikes on the outer edge of the virus parti
4

Does Nikki Haley’s road to the White House start in Jerusalem?

VIEWING THE Iron Dome with CUFI founder Pastor John Hagee.
5

Palestinians reject Israeli deal to transfer over 1m. COVID vaccines

A vial of the Pfizer vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) is seen as medical staff are vaccinated at Sheba Medical Center in Ramat Gan, Israel

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by