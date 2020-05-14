The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Israel News Culture News

Google measures the coronavirus lockdown

Recently, in light of the COVID-19 crisis, Google started issuing mobility reports comparing the level of activity in countries around the world by types of places.

By YAIR ASSAF-SHAPIRA  
MAY 14, 2020 14:05
Activity in Workplaces in Select Countries, Mid February to the end of April, 2020 (photo credit: GOOGLE)
Activity in Workplaces in Select Countries, Mid February to the end of April, 2020
(photo credit: GOOGLE)
If you search for a location on Google, the result will often include the type of place it is (grocery, public park, etc.), and the average number of people who visit, delineated by week, day and hour. The number of visitors is estimated by Google’s algorithm, based on the location data coming from our mobile phones through the Android operating system, when location history is enabled.
Recently, in light of the COVID-19 crisis, Google started issuing mobility reports comparing the level of activity in countries around the world by types of places. Each day is compared to the same day of the week in the pre-corona period. The data show that most countries are exiting from the shutdown. Israel is no different in that sense, but might be doing so at a faster pace.
After Purim, there was, according to the data, one more day of return to work at almost full-scale (March 12), followed by a steep decline in the activity in workplaces, which reached a negative peak at 60% lower than usual from March 26-April 6. Passover eve, Saturdays, holidays and Election Day saw lower work volumes.
A similar trend has also prevailed in the activities in other types of places. Restaurants, shops and culture venues fell by 80% on the same dates, with the exception of a small increase before Passover and another increase in the week beginning March 22. With regard to groceries and pharmacies, the drop in activity was only about 20% during the entire period.
Since the end of Passover, there has been an increase in activity at workplaces, which rose from 60% less to 40% less than usual on May 1 (the latest figure in the file). Shopping and restaurants also saw an increase, as did public parks, where activity volume reached only 6% less than before the corona outbreak.
It seems that in all of the five major European countries, the cessation of work began at a similar time, with the exception of Italy, which started a week earlier. In Germany, the maximum decline rate in activity was only 47% from normal. In Italy, France, the United Kingdom and Spain, the decline in work attendance was higher than in Israel, peaking at about 70% less than usual. Return to full activity in these four countries is also proceeding more slowly, and their activity is still lower than Israel on most parameters, including work, parks, retail, and transit use.


Tags google Coronavirus coronavirus outbreak
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Opposition could be the right move for Bennett, if not Israel - editorial By JPOST EDITORIAL
Shmuley Boteach American pressure to close the depraved China wet markets By SHMULEY BOTEACH
Gil Troy Gantz’s moral test: Denounce Netanyahu’s attack on the prosecution By GIL TROY
Emily Schrader In partisan mudslinging, it is women who lose By EMILY SCHRADER
Elie Podeh Seven reasons for not annexing West Bank territories By ELIE PODEH

Most Read

1 Israeli disinfectant kills 100% of viruses, bacteria
Bacteria (illustrative)
2 Benjamin Netanyahu suggests microchipping kids, slammed by experts
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu
3 New coronavirus strain more contagious than original - study
Technical Area 21 at Los Alamos National Laboratory.
4 Israel's IIBR finds antibody that neutralizes coronavirus
MIGAL researchers working vigorously to find a new coronavirus vaccine
5 Medical miracle in Jerusalem: Surgery saves man with rod through head
Image of rod through Kamel Abdel Rahman's head
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by