Gov. to provide 'special rewards' to coronavirus testing lab workers

The Commissioner of Wages and Labor Agreements at the Finance Ministry, Kobi Bar Natan, the Chairman of the Histadrut labor federation, Arnon Bar-David, the Chairman of the Union of Biochemists, Microbiologists and Lab Workers, Esther Admon, signed the agreement on Thursday night, ending a workplace dispute which had been announced by the Histadrut.

Workers at the coronavirus testing labs have needed to carry out tests quickly on a large scale and be constantly available. The agreement reached on Thursday night did not provide additional shifts to the testing labs, meaning workers will still deal with the same workload.

As the number of tests being carried out in Israel continues to rise , Professor Sigal Sadetsky, the head of the Public Health Service in the Health Ministry, asked the military to extend its cooperation in which IDF medics help lab workers carry out COVID-19 testing on Friday, according to Ynet.

Sadetsky explained that the labs haven't been able to keep up with the workload amid the recent rise in infection rates due to a lack of manpower. The Health Ministry official asked the IDF to extend the cooperation agreement by three months.

The nurses union in Israel announced a workplace dispute on Thursday due to a lack of manpower as well. Within 14 days, the nurses can take action through their union and strike.

