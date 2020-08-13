Government reevaluating ban on BDS activists entering Israel

An inter-ministerial committee is reevaluating the effectiveness of the law banning activists who call to boycott Israel from entering the country, Strategic Affairs Minister Orit Farkash-Hacohen said on Thursday.The committee of representatives from the Strategic Affairs Committee, Justice Ministry, Foreign Ministry and Interior Ministry is reviewing the criteria by which Israel denies entry to activists from the movement to boycott, divest from and sanction Israel, known as BDS. They were told to report back to Farkash-Hacohen within 45 days of the committee’s formation last week. The minister said that she is neutral on outcome, but just wants to make sure the policy is working three years after its implementation, saying “it’s important to reexamine…a tool that hurts freedom of movement.”“We need not only to be right, but also to be smart and save the tool only for the last resort,” Farkash-Hacohen said.“BDS is part of a larger campaign and we are focused on the big goal of ending antisemitic, violent delegitimization of Israel. That is why I instructed my team to examine the criteria for barring the entry of BDS activists,” she said.Israel has denied entry to 16 people based on the 2017 law banning BDS supporters. Among them was US Congresswomen Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib, whose planned 2019 visit was organized by Miftah, a Palestinian group that published a blood libel. Another was University of Florida Students for Justice in Palestine activist Lara Alqasem, who was registered to study at Hebrew University; the Supreme Court overturned the decision in 2018.At the same time as ordering to reevaluate the policy, Farkash-Hacohen allowed Columbia Law Professor Katherine M. Franke, who has worked with pro-boycott group Jewish Voice for Peace (JVP), into Israel. In 2018, Franke was detained in Ben-Gurion Airport for 14 hours before being deported and banned from entering Israel.“I made the decision to allow [Franke] in after she declared she is no longer an activist in BDS organizations, and academics in Israel said [the bans] can hurt Israelis,” Farkash-Hacohen said.Despite her declaration to the contrary, Franke tweeted this week in support of a coalition of organizations that includes JVP.