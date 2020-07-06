The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Gov't approves draft law for immediate enactment of emergency regulations

By GIL HOFFMAN, MAAYAN JAFFE-HOFFMAN  
JULY 6, 2020 17:30
Knesset commitee on coronavirus meets to discuss furher regulations, April 7, 2020 (photo credit: KNESSET SPOKESPERSON'S OFFICE)
Knesset commitee on coronavirus meets to discuss furher regulations, April 7, 2020
(photo credit: KNESSET SPOKESPERSON'S OFFICE)
The government approved the draft law for the amendment and validation of emergency coronavirus regulations so that the restrictions on which the government decides will take effect immediately.
The bill will be passed for approval of the Knesset plenum on Monday evening.
According to the amendment to the law, the Knesset Committee will discuss decisions and decide whether to approve them, in whole or in part, within seven days of the said date.
An extension of up to three more days is allowed.
To the extent that the relevant committee does not approve the government's decision within the aforementioned period, the decisions will be brought to the Knesset plenum as soon as possible.
Alongside the Knesset approval process, the decisions will come into effect and will be implemented immediately upon government approval. If the committee or the Knesset plenary decides not to approve the said order or if it has not made a decision on the matter within the time allowed, the validity of the order will expire.
Opposition leader Yair Lapid told his Yesh Atid-Telem faction that the proposed bill was undemocratic and would allow Netanyahu to make decisions on his own with the cabinet as a rubber stamp. Meretz leader Nitzan Horowitz said the bill would turn Netanyahu into a dictator and allow him to violate civil rights with no oversight. 
But Justice Minister Avi Nissenkorn (Blue and White) told the Knesset Law, Constitution and Justice Committee that "the bill is an attempt to balance between the need to work quickly for the citizens and the need for parliamentary oversight."    


Tags Knesset democracy Coronavirus
