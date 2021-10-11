The Communications Ministry is assembling a team that will examine whether Facebook is legally responsible for its content, according to an N12 report on Saturday evening.

The team's mandate will include checking whether Facebook can be forced to act transparently with regards to its censorship and user-blocking policies, according to the report.

Facebook symbol (credit: REUTERS)

But the more serious issue is Facebook's legal responsibilities, and whether or not the platform is responsible for posts uploaded to it.

The large mandate given to the team is a signal to Facebook and other big tech companies that Israel is serious about its intentions to restrict them if they do not negotiate, according to N12.

The report came less than a week after Facebook was shut down for six hours due to technical failures, and after a former employee, Frances Haugen, described the company's problematic algorithms.