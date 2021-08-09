The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Gov’t updates list of banned countries as COVID cases rise

The coronavirus cabinet late Sunday night updated the list of countries to which Israelis are not allowed to travel without special permission.

By MAAYAN JAFFE-HOFFMAN  
AUGUST 9, 2021 00:12
Israelis at Ben-Gurion Airport as coronavirus cases increase, August 5, 2021. (photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/ MAARIV)
Israelis at Ben-Gurion Airport as coronavirus cases increase, August 5, 2021.
(photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/ MAARIV)
The coronavirus cabinet late Sunday night updated the list of countries to which Israelis are not allowed to travel without special permission, and said that anyone who returns from a country not on the list of banned or low-risk “yellow” countries would be required to isolate for a minimum of seven days.
The new list of banned countries now includes Bulgaria, Brazil, Georgia, Mexico, Spain and Turkey. 
To travel to one of these places, Israelis must fill out a form online and receive special permission from the Exceptions Committee. The form can be found here.
The new list of yellow countries now includes only Hong Kong, Hungary, Taiwan, Moldova, New Zealand, China, Singapore and the Czech Republic.
“Countries that do not appear in one of these two categories are defined as ‘orange countries’ - countries at risk - and returnees from them will be required to be fully isolated,” the Health Ministry said in a statement.
Isolation applies to any person, of any age, regardless of whether that person has been vaccinated or recovered from the virus.
Vaccinated or recovered individuals returning from yellow countries are only required to take a PCR swab test on return to the country and wait in quarantine until a negative test result is received or 24 hours have passed, whichever comes first.
Unvaccinated people always have to be isolated when entering Israel, regardless of where they traveled.
The list of countries and their statuses are updated periodically by the Health Ministry in accordance with morbidity data. An up-to-date list appears on the Health Ministry website.
The new list of countries goes into effect on August 16 following approval by the relevant Knesset committee.


