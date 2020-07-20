The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Kabbalah Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Cybertech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Israel News

GPO endorses controversial Yair Netanyahu tweet

In the tweet, the prime minister’s son told a hypothetical story in order to criticize the top-rated newscast on N12 that he often compares to Al Jazeera.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JULY 20, 2020 09:56
Yair Netanyahu arrives at court, December 10th, 2018 (photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/ MAARIV)
Yair Netanyahu arrives at court, December 10th, 2018
(photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/ MAARIV)
The Government Press Office raised eyebrows on Monday when it affirmed a controversial tweet by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s son, Yair.

In the tweet, the prime minister’s son told a hypothetical story in order to criticize the top-rated newscast on N12 that he often compares to Al Jazeera.
“Four left anarchists block a street, grab a four-year-old girl passing by and murder her in a lynching,” Yair Netanyahu tweeted. “[Police reporter] Moshe Nussbaum on N12: ‘[anchorwoman] Yonit [Levy] this is indeed a justified rally of the people in which thousands of Israelis from across the political spectrum expressed their rightful pain.”
In a subsequent tweet, Netanyahu wrote that his tweet was “satirical, of course.”
A spokesman for opposition leader Yair Lapid, Yair Zivan, highlighted on his own Twitter feed that the GPO had clicked like on Netanyahu’s tweet.

“Why is the GPO liking a political, anti-media tweet, from the prime minister’s son?” Zivan wrote.
"This was an honest mistake done by one of the GPO staff," GPO director Nitzan Chen told The Jerusalem Post. "The GPO is a professional and non-political body dedicated to servicing the local and foreign press. The GPO will take extensive steps to ensure such a mistake will not take place again."


Tags Israel government Yair Netanyahu
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Coronavirus committee must oversee gov't decisions after consideration By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef Netanyahu teaches Israel a lesson on Keynesian economics - opinion By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Op-Ed logo Applying Israeli sovereignty: It’s now or never - opinion By ZALMAN SHOVAL
Amotz Asa-El What does Netanyahu want from the Wexner Foundation? By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Shimon Samuels Toulouse's two faces By SHIMON SAMUELS

Most Read

1 Hebrew U. scientist: Drug could eradicate COVID-19 from lungs in days
Nahmias’ Lab at Hebrew University’s Grass Center for Bioengineering
2 Former NYPD commissioner warns US Jews: Protect your communities
New York Police Commissioner Raymond Kelly at a press conference, May 24, 2012
3 Patient dies after catching coronavirus at 'COVID party' in Texas
Teenagers partying 521
4 Lockdown looms as cabinet advances closure on beaches, camps, restaurants
Israelis enjoy the beach in Tel Aviv, July 15, 2020
5 Canadian far-right politician calls for removal of Jews from Canada
Toronto, Ontario, Canada
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by