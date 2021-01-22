Graffiti threatening Arab bus drivers found in Modi'in Ilit

Graffiti spray-painted in Modi'in Ilit threatening Arab bus drivers was found scrawled on walls in the city, sparking anger from the bus drivers union.
Graffiti on one wall read "Death to Arab bus drivers."
The Organization of Bus Drivers in Israel said in response to the incident that "The writing on the wall is clearer today than ever because the day is not far off when drivers will get hurt and it does not matter what sector they are from."
"The responsibility for the safety of the lives of the drivers and passengers in the place is in the hands of all the relevant parties and it is time to see a change in the whole issue of information, enforcement and punishment so that the drivers do not stand in the forefront without proper protection," the organization added.Modi'in Ilit is a primarily ultra-Orthodox settlement in the West Bank, which has a history of attacks on Arab-Israelis and extremism. In October 2020, police arrested 17 suspects of violence and rock throwing at police officers on Shivtei Israel Street and Sderot Bar-Lev in Jerusalem for violating coronavirus restrictions. The crowd also ignited trash cans and caused property damage to both private and police cars.
