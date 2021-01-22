Graffiti threatening Arab bus drivers found in Modi'in Ilit

Graffiti spray-painted in Modi'in Ilit threatening Arab bus drivers was found scrawled on walls in the city, sparking anger from the bus drivers union.

Graffiti on one wall read "Death to Arab bus drivers."

The Organization of Bus Drivers in Israel said in response to the incident that "The writing on the wall is clearer today than ever because the day is not far off when drivers will get hurt and it does not matter what sector they are from."

"The responsibility for the safety of the lives of the drivers and passengers in the place is in the hands of all the relevant parties and it is time to see a change in the whole issue of information, enforcement and punishment so that the drivers do not stand in the forefront without proper protection," the organization added.

