The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Grapevine December 11, 2020: Inspiring anecdotes

The movers and shakers in Israeli society

By GREER FAY CASHMAN  
DECEMBER 9, 2020 18:23
Facebook symbol (photo credit: REUTERS)
Facebook symbol
(photo credit: REUTERS)
Many of us read Facebook items on our cellphones, where posts are far more numerous than what we receive on our PCs. It’s a great way to come across delightful stories.
In one, Jonathan Kestenbaum writes that he was parked in the underground parking lot of Osher Ad on Shamgar Street, in an Orthodox neighborhood. When he returned to his car, there was a note on the windshield. “I accidentally scraped your car on the left side in the back. Please call me.” There was a number listed and Kestenbaum duly called when he got home. He admits that without the note, he doubts whether he would have seen the damage.
The man who answered the phone apologized that he was busy preparing a brit milah for his son, asking whether he could call Kestenbaum back after Shabbat.
Kestenbaum wished him mazal tov and said the problem wasn’t urgent. The man then invited him to the brit, saying he wanted to honor him for being so understanding and allowing him to focus on what was immediately important.
Then there was an anecdote by Becky Raye, who had called the Israel Museum gift shop to ask if it is open on Fridays, because she wanted to purchase something for her soldier daughter.
The man who answered the phone told her the shop is closed Fridays, but that he was willing to take things home for her to pick up: “If it’s for a soldier who gets home only for Shabbat, we’ll make it work."
Galia Joe Berry saw a man giving out sandwiches to people in need at the shuk. She gave him some money as charity, and he immediately passed it on to someone to whom he was giving a sandwich.
Terri Kalker was driving her husband to Ben-Gurion Airport for his flight to New York. The ticket had been purchased well before the lockdown. En route, they were stopped at a checkpoint and the female police officer asked where they were headed.
She then asked how they were leaving. “By plane,” Kalker answered sarcastically. That wasn’t what the policewoman wanted to know.
“How did you get permission?” she asked, adding: “My family couldn’t.” She wanted to find out if Kalker had protekzia.
■ AISH HATORAH also published a heartwarming story last year, telling of a Jerusalem man attending daily services to say kaddish for his deceased mother.
Returning home one night from a wedding, he fell into bed exhausted and suddenly realized he had not said Maariv. It was 3 a.m. – where was he going to find a minyan? One can always find a minyan day or night in the shtiblach in the Orthodox neighborhood of Zichron Moshe. But as luck would have it, that night the synagogue was totally deserted.
The man then called a taxi company and asked that six be sent to the shtiblach; that early, the dispatcher had only five.
“Okay, send five,” said the man. He then called another taxi company and asked for another five cabs. This time he was told that only four were available. “Okay, send four,” he said. Within 20 minutes, there were nine cabs lined up outside the synagogue.
One of the drivers asked why he needed nine taxis when there was no wedding or other celebration in sight.
The man asked them all to turn on the meters of their cabs and to come into the synagogue to join him in reciting kaddish for his mother. Not all knew exactly how to follow the service, and he helped them here and there, but they got through it. When they finished, everyone went outside. The meters all showed sums in excess of NIS 90.
The man took out his wallet and asked the first driver how much he owed him. “What do you take me for?” responded the driver. “Do you honestly believe I would take money from you, after you just gave me an opportunity to help a fellow Jew say kaddish?” And so it went down the line. Every driver refused payment. Then they all embraced, got back into their cabs and drove into the dawn of a new day, looking for paying customers.
greerfc@gmail.com.


Tags Facebook grapevine yeshiva students
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Beitar Jerusalem, the unlikely symbol of Israeli-Arab unity By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader Joint List changes signal chance for unity in Israeli politics - opinion By EMILY SCHRADER
sneh aj 224.88 Joe Biden, Congress will face turbulent, combustible Middle East - opinion By EPHRAIM SNEH
David May It's time to stop the Palestinian sports boycott of Israel - opinion By DAVID MAY
Susan Hattis Rolef 'Yes Netanyahu,' 'No Netanyahu' will dominate Israel's elections - opinion By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF

Most Read

1 Former Israeli space security chief says aliens exist, humanity not ready
NGC 4866, a lenticular galaxy, is shown in this NASA handout provided on July 19, 2013. Situated about 80 million light-years from earth, this image was captured by the Advanced Camera for Surveys, an instrument on the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope
2 Could mRNA COVID-19 vaccines be dangerous in the long-term?
Coronavirus vaccine under development (illustrative)
3 First Pfizer coronavirus vaccines expected to land on Wednesday
A refrigerated truck leaves the Pfizer plant in Puurs, Belgium December 3, 2020.
4 Iran Supreme Leader Khamenei hands power to son due to health – report
Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei
5 Could stevia be bad for your health? New study raises red flag
WHY IS sugar addictive?

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by