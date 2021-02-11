The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Grapevine: ‘To criticize and investigate’

Movers and shakers in Israeli society

By GREER FAY CASHMAN  
FEBRUARY 11, 2021 19:14
RETIRED JUSTICE Dalia Dorner in the Supreme Court Library. (photo credit: NOAM REVKIN FENTON/FLASH90)
RETIRED JUSTICE Dalia Dorner in the Supreme Court Library.
(photo credit: NOAM REVKIN FENTON/FLASH90)
 Perhaps there’s something in the drinking water in Jerusalem that prompts an 86-year-old retired Supreme Court justice to take up a new venture. 
Jerusalem resident Dalia Dorner, who after retiring from the bench in 2004, two years later became the president of the Israel Press Council, a position that she held for a little over 14 years. In 2014, Dorner ran unsuccessfully in the race for president of Israel. This week, she met with fellow Jerusalemite Reuven Rivlin who won that race, and who officially launched Dorner’s new venture – the Israeli Press Institute. Rivlin, who is a lawyer by profession, said: “The role of the institute will be, first and foremost, to redefine the blurred borders between political propaganda, marketing content and serious journalism.” He also noted that the institute will “remind us all that the media, defined as the watchdog of democracy, is a uniquely important part of the democratic apparatus whose task it is to criticize and investigate, without fear or favor, and to whom the principle of separation of powers must also apply.” 
Commenting that in recent years there has been a crisis of confidence between the public and the press, Rivlin said: “Journalistic ethics are not a recommendation, but rather a decisive issue of conscience and professionalism.” He also spoke of “the need to clarify what is the role of the state and what is its area of responsibility when distinguishing between factual reporting and fake news, between legitimate expressions and dangerous incitement.”
 Dorner responded: “In recent years, we have seen the deterioration of public trust in the media. This trend is very dangerous for democracy, whose strength relies largely on a strong and trustworthy press and on public consensus regarding the crucial value of the freedom of the press. I have met many young people in recent years, and many of them receive most of their information from social media networks. I came to the conclusions that in order to restore public confidence in the press, and particularly among young people, we must work on media literacy, which is not currently taught in the formal education system. I worked to create the Israeli Press Institute primarily to fill that gap.”
Golan Yochpaz, who will serve as director of the institute, said: “With all those who wish to blur the importance to the Israeli public of a strong, free investigative press in Israel, we will try to make it clear just how critical it is on a day-to-day level, and how continued damage to it will erode our democratic resilience. We will try to reinforce the importance of journalists standing up for their freedom of action in their newsrooms, particularly at this difficult time for Israeli journalism.”
If Dorner had succeeded in her bid for the presidency of the state, she would have been the first woman to hold that office, though not the first woman to occupy it. Jerusalem-born Dalia Itzik, who as the first and so far only woman speaker of the Knesset, was acting president for several months after Moshe Katsav took leave of the office when he was charged with rape. The date for final nominations in the current race for the presidency has not yet been reached, and the name of another female Jerusalemite, Israel Prize laureate Miriam Peretz, has been bandied about by some of her admirers, though Peretz herself has not yet said the last word on the subject.
Rivlin’s seven-year term expires in mid-July.
■ ASPAKLARIA, THE Jerusalem-based Jewish Theater is experiencing a changing of the guard. Director Rabbi Hagai Lober who founded the theater ensemble 21 years ago, primarily for religious audiences who felt uncomfortable with some secular productions, has announced that he is handing over the directorship of the theater to Izhar Florsheim. Lober will remain with the theater as its artistic director. Hundreds of actors from across the demographic spectrum appeared in Lober’s productions over the years. Aspaklaria has a large following and both Lober and Florsheim are convinced that it has bigger and better things ahead once the curtain opens up again.
■ THE RELIGIOUS publication Hashavua reports that Rabbi Haim Miller, a former member of the Jerusalem City Council who today heads The Movement for Jerusalem and Its Residents and chairs a charitable health organization which translates as “And the Healer will Heal,” has written to the ministries of Health and Finance as well as to the state comptroller and the attorney general, demanding to know who gave the order for the final closure of Bikur Cholim Hospital which stands at the corner of Strauss and Haneviim streets in close proximity to several haredi neighborhoods.
Bikur Cholim, which was established in the mid-19th century, fell on hard times and was on the verge of bankruptcy and about to close early in the 21st century, when it was rescued by Russian business tycoon Arcadi Gaydamak, who later sold it to a real estate development company. Due to its importance, it was subsequently taken over as a downtown extension of Shaare Zedek Medical Center, but with severe limitations.
Today the stately building features “For Rent” signs, and Miller, conscious of the pressures confronting Hadassah Medical Center as well as Shaare Zedek, sees the closure of Bikur Cholim as a travesty, especially for the haredi community which it served so well for so many years.
Miller wants it to be restored as a fully functional hospital
greerfc@gmail.com


Tags Jerusalem Supreme Court journalism
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

The US, Israel must stay tough on Iran - comment

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gershon Baskin

The International Criminal Court can save Israel from itself - opinion

 By GERSHON BASKIN
Kenneth Lasson

How did Abraham Lincoln view religion, Jews? - opinion

 By KENNETH LASSON
Emily Schrader

Coronavirus corruption: Israel’s inexcusable failure - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Ori Wertman

Labor Party under Michaeli represents Israel's extreme Left - opinion

 By ORI WERTMAN

Most Read

1

Israeli Jewish Antifa hacks KKK website, doxxes members

A screenshot is seen of the website for the white supremacist organization the Patriotic Brigade Knights of the Klu Klux Klan after it was hacked.
2

COVID-19: Here’s why global travel is unlikely to resume ‘till 2024

THE EMPTY departures hall at Ben-Gurion Airport this week. When will the skies open up and how long will it take until traveling is safe?
3

Iran cleric: People who get COVID vaccine have ‘become homosexuals’

An Iranian policeman takes out his gun ahead of a hanging.
4

Tel Aviv hospital cures 29 of 30 COVID-19 patients in days, it says

A patient is administered Prof. Nadir Arber’s EXO-CD24 COVID-19 treatment
5

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by