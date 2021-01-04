The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Grave-robbers pillage artifacts from time of Jesus worth millions

Roman statues, precious coins, and ceramics dating back 2,000 years discovered during a police raid.

By HAGAY HACOHEN  
JANUARY 4, 2021 21:35
A Greek vase painted in the red-figure style with Head of the Anti-Theft Unit at the IAA Amir Ganor (photo credit: YULI SCHWARTZ/IAA)
A Greek vase painted in the red-figure style with Head of the Anti-Theft Unit at the IAA Amir Ganor
(photo credit: YULI SCHWARTZ/IAA)
An international trio of grave robbers who stole and traded in precious artifacts from around the world were thwarted on Monday when police raided a Tel Aviv flat.
The officers on the scene discovered ceramics, coins, jewels, and protomes of Roman deities valued at roughly tens of millions of NIS.
The criminal ring composed of three men, two residents of Tel Aviv in their 60’s and one resident of Holon in his 40’s.
The stolen items hail from the Middle East, South America, and several African countries. 
The men are suspected of fraud and money laundering in addition to illegally selling archeological items.
The joint inquiry by police officers, the Tax Authority, and the Israel Antiquities Authority (IAA) went on for several months, with the Monday bust being the result.
“This is one of the most significant operations undertaken in [the history of] the country to fight the unlawful trade in artifacts,” Head of the Anti-Theft Unit at the IAA Amir Ganor said.
Ganor said the recovered items are “museum quality” and include black-figure style and red-figure style Greek ceramics, the first used 700 years before the time of Jesus and the second developed in Athens two centuries later.
He pointed that many of the artistic objects were left in tombs as offering to the dead and were meant to serve the departed in the life beyond.
Ganor stressed that the items were not all from Israel, meaning his unit will talk with Interpol to figure out what were the original sites the items were stolen from.
“Every time an archeological finding is severed from its context by robbers and sold for cold cash a black hole in history is formed,” he said, “we are working using all means to prevent that.”
 
 
 


Tags crime archaeology police
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Praising the HMOs for Israel's COVID-19 vaccine success

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef

Blue and White vanishes with same speed it appeared - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Ariel Harkham

Morocco: Israel’s bridge to the Muslim world? - opinion

 By ARIEL HARKHAM
Gilad Kabilo

How to lose an election in three easy steps - comment

 By GILAD KABILO
Amotz Asa-El

Israel Elections: Inflation of new parties exposes system's ailments

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL

Most Read

1

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
2

Tel Aviv research: 99.9% of COVID-19 virus dead in 30 seconds with UV LEDs

UV rays, illustrative
3

88-year-old dies hours after COVID vaccination in second such incident

A woman holds a small bottle labeled with a "Coronavirus COVID-19 Vaccine" sticker and a medical syringe, October 30, 2020.
4

49-year-old struck with anaphylactic shock after receiving COVID vaccine

Doses of vaccinations against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) are seen as Israel continues its national vaccination drive, in east Jerusalem December 23, 2020.
5

'Casual Adolf Hitler' hoodie removed from marketplace following complaints

Adolf Hitler

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by