Greece declared red state, China, UAE, Fiji and more added to green list

As of November 10, Iceland, Estonia, Greece , Canada and Cyprus will be considered red countries, and Israelis returning from those countries will be required to go into quarantine.

Israelis will not be required to go into quarantine upon their return from the following countries: Australia, Uruguay, UAE, Seychelles, Hong Kong, Vietnam, Taiwan, Japan, Norway, New Zealand, Singapore, Fiji, Finland, Cuba, South Korea, Rwanda and Thailand.

While the list will be revised again on November 17, travelers can always find the most recent updated version online at the Health Ministry's website

Additionally, although not every returning Israeli needs to enter quarantine upon their return from green countries, they are required to fill out a health declaration before entering the airport terminal upon their entry to Israel.

Information for Israelis travelling during the coronavirus can be found here>>>

Information specific to Israelis entering and leaving Israel can be found here>>>