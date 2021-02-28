The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Greek tanker not source of oil spill – Israeli environmental ministry

The Minerva Helen was until now one of the main suspects in the incident.

By TZVI JOFFRE  
FEBRUARY 28, 2021 11:17
SOLDIERS CLEAN tar off Palmahim beach on Monday, following an offshore oil spill that drenched most of the Israeli coastline. (photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH 90)
SOLDIERS CLEAN tar off Palmahim beach on Monday, following an offshore oil spill that drenched most of the Israeli coastline.
(photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH 90)
A team led by the Environmental Protection Ministry has determined that the Greek tanker Minerva Helen was not the cause of the oil spill that impacted much of Israel's coast, the ministry announced on Sunday.
The team inspected the tanker at the port of Piraeus in Greece on Saturday with full cooperation with Greek authorities.
The ministry announced that it has a list of dozens of ships that could have caused the oil spill. The ministry had checked about 10 ships as of Sunday morning and the investigation is ongoing.
The Minerva Helen was until now one of the main suspects in the incident. The ship is also suspected of being responsible for a major spill off the coast of Copenhagen, Denmark in January 2008.
The ship's owners have denied responsibility for both spills, saying that "during the period that the vessel was drifting offshore Port Said awaiting her next employment, the vessel was not involved in any operation that nor in any other activity that could be connected to an oil discharge at sea."
The oil spill is one of Israel's worst ecological disasters, with 105 miles (170 kilometers) damaged by the spill. Clean up efforts are ongoing amid concerns of a second oil slick approaching Israel's coasts.
Maya Margit/The Media Line contributed to this report.


Tags environment oil greece Ship
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Equality must be upheld by the Israeli court - opinion

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Nadav Tamir

The harmful effect of despair on Israel’s Left - opinion

 By NADAV TAMIR
David Wolpe

Parashat Tetzaveh: Character, clothing and masks

 By DAVID WOLPE
South African Cheif Rabbi Warren Goldstein.

Purim: A four-point plan for embracing uncertainty - comment

 By WARREN GOLDSTEIN
Ruthie Blum

Palestinian lies, American delusions on solving the conflict - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
2

50% of mild, moderate COVID patients still have symptoms after 6 months - study

COVID-19 face mask
3

Everything you need to know about Israel’s green passport program

Israelis are seen boarding the light rail on Jaffa Street in Jerusalem after the coronavirus lockdown ends, on February 8, 2021.
4

US airstrikes on Iran-backed militias in Syria kill at least one fighter

Smoke rises after an U.S. airstrike, while the Iraqi army pushes into Topzawa village during the operation against Islamic State militants near Bashiqa, near Mosul, Iraq October 24, 2016.
5

Coronavirus: 11 test positive on New York rescue flight to Israel

The departure hall of an almost empty Ben-Gurion Airport, January 25, 2021.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by