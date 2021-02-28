Greek tanker not source of oil spill – Israeli environmental ministry

The team inspected the tanker at the port of Piraeus in Greece on Saturday with full cooperation with Greek authorities.

The ministry announced that it has a list of dozens of ships that could have caused the oil spill. The ministry had checked about 10 ships as of Sunday morning and the investigation is ongoing.

The Minerva Helen was until now one of the main suspects in the incident. The ship is also suspected of being responsible for a major spill off the coast of Copenhagen, Denmark in January 2008.

The ship's owners have denied responsibility for both spills, saying that "during the period that the vessel was drifting offshore Port Said awaiting her next employment, the vessel was not involved in any operation that nor in any other activity that could be connected to an oil discharge at sea."

The oil spill is one of Israel's worst ecological disasters, with 105 miles (170 kilometers) damaged by the spill. Clean up efforts are ongoing amid concerns of a second oil slick approaching Israel's coasts.

Maya Margit/The Media Line contributed to this report.

