Gyms demand to open by Tuesday despite spike in coronavirus infections

"All the professional bodies understand that the gym industry is essential and in favor of opening it," said the Gym Forum in a press release, adding that an outline for opening gyms in green and yellow cities received support from MKs from all factions.

MKs supporting the plan include chairman of the Knesset Finance Committee Moshe Gafni, Yisrael Beytenu chairman Avigdor Lieberman, Regional Cooperation Minister Ofir Akunis and chairman of the Knesset Economy Committee Yaakov Mergi, among others.

The proposed outline would enable gyms to enforce guidelines and prevent crowding and lines, according to the Gym Forum.

According to the outline, people coming to workout would have their entry and exit recorded and have their temperature checked at the entrance. Visitors would have a time limit on training and no additional visitors would be allowed in until those who have finished have left.

Admission to fitness clubs will only be allowed with registration beforehand. Anyone who does not register before arriving will only be allowed in if there is space available according to the guidelines.

Visitors will be required to wear masks and to clean workout equipment with disinfectant spray and wipes. Social distancing will be enforced and partitions will be set up between equipment.

The Gym Forum added that most fitness clubs in Israel have smart ventilation systems that ensure air circulation in the gyms.

The Gym Forum conducted a Zoom meeting last week with the Health Ministry headed by Dr. Sharon Alroy-Preis, head of public health at the Health Ministry, but stated that the Health Ministry "did not bother to read the outline" and rejected the plan to reopen gyms in the meantime.

A protest tent of the gym industry will continue to stand in front of the Knesset, the forum stressed, adding that there will be a number of demonstrations and activities at the tent this week, including spinning classes, Zumba and protests.