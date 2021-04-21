The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Gynecologist gets 18 months in prison after sexually assaulting patients

The court filing said Schechter used a vibrating device to rate the "pleasure levels" of three women on four separate occasions. One woman reported that he using his fingers as well.

By IDAN ZONSHINE  
APRIL 21, 2021 18:19
A doctor examines a pregnant woman at a hospital in the province of Fayoum (photo credit: REUTERS)
A doctor examines a pregnant woman at a hospital in the province of Fayoum
(photo credit: REUTERS)
The Tel Aviv District Court on Wednesday sentenced gynecologist and former sex therapist Benny Schechter, who was convicted of committing indecent sexual acts against three different patients of his during their treatment, to 18 months in prison, probation and to pay compensation to the victims for the sum of NIS 145,000.
According to the indictment, Schechter committed the offenses against three women who came to him seeking treatment after complaining of experiencing pain during intercourse. 
Schechter deceived the women, claiming the acts were standard medical procedures and treatments that he said were required for their examination. After receiving the women's consent though false pretenses, he committed the offenses attributed to him.
The court filing said Schechter used a vibrating device to rate the "pleasure levels" of the three women on four separate occasions. One woman reported Schechter using his fingers as well.
One victim claimed in court that the incident traumatized her, caused her to feel shame, guilt, anxiety and depression. She added that she has found it hard to seek medical treatment since, saying that the incident shook her faith in mankind, and especially her faith in doctors. She added that the investigation by the defense felt humiliating and invasive.
Another said she had begun to doubt herself following the assault, refusing to admit to herself that she had been assaulted until she had started to avoid social events and have trouble functioning in everyday life. She, too, claimed the cross-examination of her testimony was humiliating, shameful and threatening.
The third victim also said she has had trouble seeking medical attention and trusting others in general since the assault. She said that by filing her complaint, she was sacrificing her own peace of mind to prevent harm from coming to other victims. She says her mental state has affected her parenting abilities, but that her financial situation has left her unable to afford the therapy needed to help overcome her trauma.
According to the ruling, "[Schechter] is a reputable gynecologist and sex therapist. The complainants are young women who came to him unfamiliar with sexual therapy treatment protocols, leaving the most sensitive and intimate part of their body in the hands of the defendant, hoping to find a cure for the pain. In this state of affairs, any deviation by [Schechter] from acceptable treatment, without express consent, constitutes an abuse of his status.
"He took advantage of the complainants' trust in him, given his senior professional status, and their lack of knowledge about the usual procedure for treating the problem, and performed a procedure on them that is one of the most sensitive and intimate in the woman's body, if not the most intimate," The ruling continued.
The ruling added that Schechter pleaded "not guilty" throughout the trial. "This is of course his right, but this means that there is no liability, and hence no articles were made to correct the aforementioned offenses."
Attorney Rosie Kabaz of the Tel Aviv District Attorney's Office, who handled the case, added that after Schechter's conviction, the State Attorney's Office coordinated with the Health Ministry in order to suspend his license to practice medicine.


Tags rape doctor prison Prison sentence sexual assault sexual abuse Sexual abuse scandal abuse sexual misconduct
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Israel needs to stop fearing every new coronavirus variant - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader

Enes Kanter: Israel’s unlikely NBA ally - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Susan Hattis Rolef

Independence Day and the vaccine

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
David Wolpe

Parashat Tazria-Metzora: The school of solitude

 By DAVID WOLPE
Neville Teller

'The Suitcase': In memory of Otto Schwarzkopf

 By NEVILLE TELLER

Most Read

1

Can a cup of yogurt 'cure' your case of COVID-19?

Prof. Raz Jelinek and Ms. Orit Malka with their unique probiotic yogurt at Ben-Gurion University laboratory.
2

Natanz attack hit 50 meters underground, destroyed most of the facility

Exhibition of nuclear achievements of Iran's Atomic Energy Organization, April 10, 2021
3

Iran censors soccer match over 100 times due to woman referee

Premier League soccer ball, illustrative
4

Why the Indian COVID mutation should worry Israelis - analysis

People on Jaffa Street in Jerusalem, during Israel's third nationwide lockdown, Sunday, January 10, 2020.
5

New vaccine side effect? In Israel, six people develop herpes zoster

A rash from herpes zoster [Illustrative].

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by