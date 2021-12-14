The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Habima to pay tribute to Avi Nesher

Habima will present a tribute to movie director Avi Nesher on December 17 as part of its series of homages to cultural heroes.

By HANNAH BROWN
Published: DECEMBER 14, 2021 20:20
Avi Nesher and Joy Rieger on the set of Image of Victory. (photo credit: IRIS NESHER)
Avi Nesher and Joy Rieger on the set of Image of Victory.
(photo credit: IRIS NESHER)
Habima Theater, the national theater of Israel, will present a tribute to movie director Avi Nesher on December 17 as part of its series of homages to cultural heroes.
The theater management also announced late last month that it will present a revival of the musical stage play based on Nesher’s first film, The Troupe (Halahaka), from 1978. The new production is currently being cast.
The Troupe was a huge hit and made its young cast and 24-year-old director celebrities. It told the story of rivalries and romance in an army entertainment troupe, and it was revolutionary at the time in depicting IDF soldiers as flawed young people, not heroes.
Its score includes over a dozen songs that have become Israeli classics, including the theme song and “Song of Peace.” The stage adaptation has been performed by a number of companies in the past, including Habima. 
The December 17 tribute will feature many actors who were in the cast of the original The Troupe film, including Gidi Gov, Meir Suissa, Sassi Keshet, Liron Nirgad and Eli Gorenstein.
Habima Theater. (credit: GUY YECHIELY)Habima Theater. (credit: GUY YECHIELY)
Other actors and singers appearing include several who have worked in Nesher’s films, including Adir Miller, who played the title character in The Matchmaker, and Joy Rieger, Eliana Tidhar, Meshi Kleinstein and Elisha Banai, who star in Nesher’s upcoming film, Image of Victory
Proceeds from the Habima tribute will be distributed to actors who are struggling financially. 
For more information and to order tickets, go to the Habima website at www.habima.co.il


