Hacker claims to have stolen information of 7 million Israelis

cyber criminal who goes by the name "sangkanicil" is claiming to have stolen the personal information of around seven million Israelis, approximately 80% of Israel's population, by hacking into a website used by municipalities - City4U.

If this is the truth - it could be one of the biggest and most significant hacks in Israeli history.

In an attempt to prove that he has personal information, the hacker began publishing the personal information of Israeli's including identification cards, driver's licenses and tax forms.

