Hadassah board considers ousting Zeev Rotstein from top role

The Hadassah board of directors has unanimously decided to summon hospital head Prof. Zeev Rotstein to a hearing in order to consider terminating his employment with Hadassah, the board said in a statement.

“In order to respect Rotstein and confidentiality of the proceeding, we will not be able to elaborate further,” the board added. “ There is only one thing that the board of directors is looking at: the future of Hadassah Hospital and the well-being of the hundreds of the thousands of patients treated there.”

Rotstein declined to comment.

Rotstein came to Hadassah in 2016 after working for 36 years at Sheba Medical Center, starting as a young cardiologist and working his way up to director of what would a few years later be chosen as one of the top hospitals in the world. After years of decline and a deepening deficit, Hadassah was on the verge of collapse. Rotstein was brought there with a clear purpose – to turn the hospital around.

His arrival at Hadassah was not without controversy. Shortly after taking over the helm of Jerusalem’s leading hospital, Rotstein faced a walkout by the pediatric hemato-oncology ward, at the time one of the leading departments in the country. The hospital’s reputation took a hit, but Rotstein did not cave and has since rebuilt the department with a group of leading doctors and nurses.

Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic , Rotstein was seen as a sort of rebel against the state, publicly going against the recommendations and regulations rolled out by the Health Ministry. He was even accused by the former deputy director-general of the ministry, Itamar Grotto, of taking actions that “bordered on treason against the state.”

Rotstein has also been at the forefront of the battle of the public hospitals against the state to receive additional funding, specifically in the aftermath of the pandemic, when many hospitals lost income due to lack of activity but also put out more funds treating sick COVID-19 patients.

Last week, he was in the court claiming that the “controls price” order that is signed by the ministers of health and finance and publishes listing the maximum prices for health services, based on the cost calculations of both ministries, is not respected. He said the Arrangements Law forces hospitals to charge 20% less than the normative prices that were set by the order, causing harm to them.

In an interview with The Jerusalem Post last year, Rotstein said that his contract was up in 2023 and “if they want me out at the end, I will go,” but he hoped to stay.

This is a developing story.