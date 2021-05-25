Hadassah Medical Center in Jerusalem released a video on Monday highlighting cooperation and friendship between Christians, Jews and Muslims working at the hospital.
In the clip, it shows Issa Mualem, an Arab hospital worker taking the blood of a patient at the Sharett Institute, along with Aharon Weingarten, an ultra-Orthodox volunteer sponsored by the Derchei Miriam organization, which works to fundraise and treat cancer patients.
The campaign came as a result of violence between Israel and Gaza, as well as rioting in mixed Arab-Jewish cities in Israel, raising concerns that tensions will continue to spiral out of control.
"Out of our motto at Hadassah, to cooperate for the patients, to be an island of sanity within the tumultuous country, we have encouraged joint work and cooperation in fighting for the lives of patients. I hope that everywhere in Israel and around the world they learn from Hadassah," the participants noted in the video.
cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}