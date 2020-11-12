The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Hadassah hospital holds brit milah for son of woman in need

The brit milah was organized by hospital staff because the woman had no family or friends to help her with the event.

By EVE YOUNG  
NOVEMBER 12, 2020 11:19
A brit is held at Hadassah-University Medical Center for a new mother who could not organize the ceremony. (photo credit: HADASSAH SPOKESPERSON)
(photo credit: HADASSAH SPOKESPERSON)
Staff from the Hadassah-University Medical Center organized a brit milah for a woman's son when they realized that the new mother did not have the means to do so herself, according to the hospital's spokesperson.
The brit milah was held in the hospital with hospital staff accompanying the mother and organizing the entire event because the woman, suffering from medical complications after giving birth, had no family or friends to help her with the event.
The new mother is a 39-year-old woman who recently gave birth to her first child and was forced to remain in the hospital for an extended period due to medical complications.
As word spread that the woman would not be able to organize a brit, hospital staff began offering to help with the event, said maternity ward Head Nurse Nechama Elbilia. "Everyone who heard about it wanted to join in and help," said Elbilia saying that "the story touched everyone."
"The connection between us helped the new mother a lot, and the ward's staff and a social worker also helped her during her time here as she was without any family," said Elbilia.
"We coached her in the early days, we were by her side when she was in pain. Her birth was challenging and necessitated healing and a lot of support that we happily gave her. We were by her side in the ward day and night," Elbilia went on to say.
A mohel volunteered his time and Baruch Niazov, head of the admitting ward, acted as sandak. The mother was accompanied by a social worker who had accompanied her throughout her hospital stay.
This isn't the first time Hadassah-University Medical Center staff doubled as event planner and hosted an event at the hospital. A man infected with coronavirus and in critical condition was able to watch his son's wedding after Hadassah-University Medical Center staff arranged for the wedding to be outside his window in October.


