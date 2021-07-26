Hadassah names new acting director-general: Prof. Yoram Weiss

Prof. Yoram Weiss has been appointed as acting Hadassah-University Medical Center director-general, replacing Prof. Zeev Rotstein, The Jerusalem Post confirmed on Monday.

Weiss told the Post that the new role is effective immediately.

Rotstein stepped down earlier this month after the Hadassah Board of Directors unanimously decided to summon him for a hearing in order to consider terminating his employment with the hospital.

Weiss has been serving as director of the Hadassah Ein Kerem Hospital.

He r ecently led a delegation of senior staff medical professionals from the medical center to coronavirus-stricken Argentina at the request of the Argentinian government and Hadassah International.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}else if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("/israel-news/") != -1){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}

The team met with President Alberto Fernández, Foreign Minister Felipe Sola and Health Minister Carla Vizzotti and discussed practices Israel learned during the pandemic with the South American country.

Weiss had been quoted extensively in international media, including by the Washington Post and CNN.