Hadassah to close coronavirus vaccination clinic on Monday

Hadassah-University Medical Center will close its coronavirus vaccination clinic on Monday morning, the hospital confirmed. The hospital has no more vaccines on premise and Prof. Zeev Rotstein said that it will need to send its staff to their local health funds to be inoculated. A statement by the hospital expressed “concern for teams that have not yet been vaccinated as well as for teams that have already received the first vaccine and are on the list of those invited for the second vaccine.”Rotstein said the hospital is packed with coronavirus patients. A report Sunday morning showed 108 patients, including 53 in serious condition. The Health Ministry has said it is going to stop distributing vaccines to the hospitals in general until the gap in delivery is closed by Pfizer and Moderna. Some hospitals still have supplies, unlike Hadassah.
cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });