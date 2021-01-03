The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Hadassah to close coronavirus vaccination clinic on Monday

The hospital has no more vaccines on premise and Prof. Zeev Rotstein said that it will need to send its staff to their local health funds to be inoculated.

By MAAYAN JAFFE-HOFFMAN  
JANUARY 3, 2021 11:49
PRESIDENT REUVEN RIVLIN with Hadassah director-general Prof. Zeev Rotstein. (photo credit: MARK NEYMAN/GPO)
PRESIDENT REUVEN RIVLIN with Hadassah director-general Prof. Zeev Rotstein.
(photo credit: MARK NEYMAN/GPO)
Hadassah-University Medical Center will close its coronavirus vaccination clinic on Monday morning, the hospital confirmed.
The hospital has no more vaccines on premise and Prof. Zeev Rotstein said that it will need to send its staff to their local health funds to be inoculated.
A statement by the hospital expressed “concern for teams that have not yet been vaccinated as well as for teams that have already received the first vaccine and are on the list of those invited for the second vaccine.”
Rotstein said the hospital is packed with coronavirus patients. A report Sunday morning showed 108 patients, including 53 in serious condition.
The Health Ministry has said it is going to stop distributing vaccines to the hospitals in general until the gap in delivery is closed by Pfizer and Moderna. Some hospitals still have supplies, unlike Hadassah.


Tags hadassah hospital Vaccinations Coronavirus vaccine Coronavirus in Israel
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Jewish obstacles standing in the way of religious freedom - opinion

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Greer Fay Cashman

In the eye of the beholder - comment

 By GREER FAY CASHMAN
Ariel Harkham

Morocco: Israel’s bridge to the Muslim world? - opinion

 By ARIEL HARKHAM
Gilad Kabilo

How to lose an election in three easy steps - comment

 By GILAD KABILO
Ruthie Blum

Tehran’s hope for a happy nuclear new year - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1

Tel Aviv research: 99.9% of COVID-19 virus dead in 30 seconds with UV LEDs

UV rays, illustrative
2

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
3

Man's fatal heart attack likely unlinked to vaccine he took 2 hours before

An illustrative photo of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
4

Professional wrestler Brodie Lee dies age 41 of non-COVID-19 lung disease

Professional wrestler Jon Huber, better known as AEW's Brodie Lee.
5

88-year-old dies hours after COVID vaccination in second such incident

A woman holds a small bottle labeled with a "Coronavirus COVID-19 Vaccine" sticker and a medical syringe, October 30, 2020.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by