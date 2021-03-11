Hadassah unable to pay suppliers for health supplies due to lack of funds

On Tuesday, Finance Minister Israel Katz signed an agreement with seven public hospitals in the country to allow them to fully function by allocating NIS 630 million to the hospitals by June 2021. A public committee will also be formed to judge the needs of each hospital and the need for improvements.

While Rotstein thanked Katz for signing the agreement and the Accountant General Department's work on the issue, the hospital stressed that the funds needed for March and April still hadn't been arranged.

The hospital warned that, unless funds are arranged immediately, the hospital will need to prepare for emergency operations, negatively impacting the level of care provided to the public.

"Despite the joy over the signed agreement, the cash flow that was supposed to accompany it and allow the hospital to work on a regular basis while maintaining full payment ethics, has not yet been fully implemented," wrote the hospital in a letter to its suppliers. "Hadassah Hospital, as of this moment, is still crowded with patients, including severe coronavirus patients, for whom the expenses are very high, and therefore it is in financial distress."

"We are continuing to do everything together with the accountant-general of the Treasury to arrange the cash flow in such a way that we can pay all our suppliers all the approved accounts on time," added the hospital.

Hadassah director-general Zeev Rotstein forwarded a notice from the hospital's purchasing manager, Shlomi Shimonov, to Health Ministry director-general Hezi Levy in which Shimonov informed the leadership of the hospital that central parts of the medical center would need to stop operating due to the lack of life-saving supplies, including valves for heart surgery, catheters and even gloves.

Shimonov estimated that by Sunday the hospital would run out of gloves.

Hadassah-University Medical Center informed its suppliers on Wednesday that it is unable to pay them the full amount they owe due to a lack of funds that are meant to be supplied by the government.