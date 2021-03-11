The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Hadassah unable to pay suppliers for health supplies due to lack of funds

The hospital estimated that by Sunday they would run out of gloves.

By TZVI JOFFRE  
MARCH 11, 2021 04:44
A nurse works in the new COVID-19 ICU for children at Hadassah-University Medical Center (photo credit: Courtesy)
A nurse works in the new COVID-19 ICU for children at Hadassah-University Medical Center
(photo credit: Courtesy)
Hadassah-University Medical Center informed its suppliers on Wednesday that it is unable to pay them the full amount they owe due to a lack of funds that are meant to be supplied by the government.
On Tuesday, Finance Minister Israel Katz signed an agreement with seven public hospitals in the country to allow them to fully function by allocating NIS 630 million to the hospitals by June 2021. A public committee will also be formed to judge the needs of each hospital and the need for improvements.
While Rotstein thanked Katz for signing the agreement and the Accountant General Department's work on the issue, the hospital stressed that the funds needed for March and April still hadn't been arranged.
The hospital warned that, unless funds are arranged immediately, the hospital will need to prepare for emergency operations, negatively impacting the level of care provided to the public.
"Despite the joy over the signed agreement, the cash flow that was supposed to accompany it and allow the hospital to work on a regular basis while maintaining full payment ethics, has not yet been fully implemented," wrote the hospital in a letter to its suppliers. "Hadassah Hospital, as of this moment, is still crowded with patients, including severe coronavirus patients, for whom the expenses are very high, and therefore it is in financial distress."
"We are continuing to do everything together with the accountant-general of the Treasury to arrange the cash flow in such a way that we can pay all our suppliers all the approved accounts on time," added the hospital.
Hadassah director-general Zeev Rotstein forwarded a notice from the hospital's purchasing manager, Shlomi Shimonov, to Health Ministry director-general Hezi Levy in which Shimonov informed the leadership of the hospital that central parts of the medical center would need to stop operating due to the lack of life-saving supplies, including valves for heart surgery, catheters and even gloves.
Shimonov estimated that by Sunday the hospital would run out of gloves.


Tags Finance Ministry medicine hadassah hospital
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Israel has a lot of children. Is this a problem and what should we do?

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy

Why did Nitzan Horowitz encourage ICC's targeting of Israel? - opinion

 By GIL TROY
Aliza Lavie

Jewish conversion law aside, we need to respect each other first

 By ALIZA LAVIE
Hen Mazzig

Finding unity in the diversity of global Jewry - opinion

 By HEN MAZZIG
Nadav Tamir

Coronavirus: Israel must vaccinate our Palestinian neighbors - opinion

 By NADAV TAMIR

Most Read

1

Pfizer CEO's Israel visit canceled because he is not fully vaccinated

Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla introduces US President Joe Biden as the president toured a Pfizer manufacturing plant producing the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine in Kalamazoo, Michigan, US, February 19, 2021.
2

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
3

Mediterranean oil spill is ‘eco-terrorism’ by Iran, Israel says

A dead bird is inspected by volunteers after several tons of tar which floated onto Israel's shores from an unknown source have already caused massive damage to local wildlife.
4

Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine neutralizes Brazil variant in lab study

An illustrative photo of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
5

COVID-19 vaccination: 73 cases of facial paralysis, 7 anaphylactic shock

A medical worker holds a syringe with Sputnik V (Gam-COVID-Vac) vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) before administering an injection at a vaccination centre in a shopping mall in Saint Petersburg, Russia February 24, 2021.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by