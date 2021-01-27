The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Haifa school that invited B’Tselem D-G may face sanctions, Gallant says

The national Teachers' Union however has announced that it supports the Hebrew Reali School and will stand alongside it on this issue.

By TOBIAS SIEGAL  
JANUARY 27, 2021 17:58
Yoav Gallant (photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI)
Yoav Gallant
(photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI)
After left-wing non-profit organization B’Tselem's director-general Hagai El-Ad spoke at a school in Haifa earlier this month despite the Education Ministry prohibiting it, Education Minister Yoav Gallant said that he is considering imposing sanctions on the school, Walla reported Wednesday.  
The school in question is the 107 year-old Hebrew Reali School in Haifa. Last week, El-Ad, who was recently publicly criticized after referring to Israel as an apartheid state, gave a lecture to the school's students.
Now, the school might face sanctions as Gallant promised to react harshly against schools that do not follow the ministry's guidelines.
"I specifically instructed schools to prohibit organizations that operate in opposition to the purposes of the state's education system or in a way that degrades IDF soldiers during or after their service," Gallant told Walla.  
He added that such organization go "against the state," noting that this is not an issue of "right or left wing affiliation - it can happen in both radical right-wing organizations as well as in radical left-wing organizations."
Unlike the ministry's strict position, the national Teachers' Union has announced that it supports the Hebrew Reali School and will stand alongside it on this issue. 
"This is unbelievable," wrote attorneys Sigal Pail and Elinor Yaakobi who represent the Teachers' Union in Israel. In a letter dispatched to Gallant they noted that they intend to examine the "influence of the destructive process being imposed by the Education Ministry on the education system as a whole." 
Pail and Yaakobi have questioned the exceptional severity of response to the incident by the ministry, "especially when considering the hundreds of teachers employed by the school, which is a long-established and well-known educational institution, where thousands of students attend school." 
The attorneys have raised concerns that the incident is just the latest example of a methodological process of silencing public educators, which is done for political reasons ahead of the elections.  
The story started a couple of weeks ago, when El-Ad, B’Tselem's director-general, said for the first time in the organization's 31-year history, that Israel is an apartheid state. 
“Israel is not a democracy that has a temporary occupation attached to it; it is one regime from the Jordan River to the Mediterranean Sea, and we must look at the full picture and see it for what it is: apartheid,” he said at the time, explaining the organization's policy change. 
Shortly after, Gallant issued a statement, banning groups that “contradict the goals of the education system" into schools. A law passed by the Knesset in 2018 allows the education minister to issue such bans, according to the NGO Im Tirzu.
Then, a week later, despite the ban, El-Ad was invited to speak at the Hebrew Reali School, leading to the explosive situation and the rising concerns over sanctions that Gallant might impose on one of the country's leading schools, harming both the school's teachers and students. 
Tovah Lazaroff and Tzvi Joffre contributed to this report. 


Tags B'Tselem Haifa school education ministry Yoav Gallant
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Holocaust Remembrance Day: We remember

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy

The quest for Israel's soul amid new Biden administration - opinion

 By GIL TROY
Ronald Lauder

World Jewish Congress president tackles the antisemitism of today

 By RONALD S. LAUDER
Susan Hattis Rolef

The Reali school scandal - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Yair Lapid

Yair Lapid on Int'l Holocaust Remembrance Day: Lots of people saw

 By YAIR LAPID

Most Read

1

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
2

Ancient ‘Christ, born of Mary’ inscription unearthed in northern Israel

The building where the inscription “Christ born of Mary" was uncovered in excavation at et-Taiyiba, Jezreel Valley
3

Trump’s final days in office revealed in shocking detail

US President Donald Trump speaks next to first lady Melania Trump as he departs from the Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, US, January 20, 2021.
4

Olmert: I hate everything Sheldon Adelson loved about Israel - opinion

SHELDON ADELSON attends an American Independence Day celebration in 2009.
5

All the Jews Joe Biden has tapped for top roles in his administration

US Vice President Joe Biden (R) is joined by Ebola Response Coordinator Ron Klain (L) in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on the White House complex in Washington, US November 13, 2014.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by