Haifa University ranks above major universities in Shanghai Ranking

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JULY 3, 2020 06:50
University of Haifa. (photo credit: ZVI ROGER/WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)
University of Haifa.
(photo credit: ZVI ROGER/WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)
The global university index system Shanghai Ranking ranked Haifa University above not only all other Israeli universities, but also renowned higher learning institutes across the world for educational studies. 
 
The index grades and prioritizes universities around the globe based on a variety of factors, including Nobel Prize winners, published research and more.
Haifa University's new status was announced by Shanghai Ranking on July 1. The northern school in Israel, located on Mount Carmel in Haifa, ranked in the top 76-100 universities in the word for education studies above schools such as Cambridge University and Oxford University in England, and Yale University and Brown University in the United States. 
Furthermore, in addition to having climbed the educational studies ladder, Haifa University also ranked among the top two hundred universities for Ocean Studies. Haifa University's Leon H. Charney School of Marine Sciences leads the research field in several different disciplines, while staff and students from the university lead research projects across the world. 
"The high position of the University of Haifa in a wide range of fields is indicative of the success of many years of processes inside and outside the Carmel campus walls," said Haifa University Ron Robin. 
However, perhaps more impressive is the university's Communications ranking: #42 in the whole world, and second in Israel. 
"I'm sure we will continue to conquer more goals. Without the research teams and educators, we would not have gotten to where we are today. Thank you," Robin finished. 
 


