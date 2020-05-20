Hailing coexistence, SodaStream hosts virtual iftar

Israel’s SodaStream, a maker of carbonated drinks, hosted a virtual iftar (meal eat by Muslims at sundown to break the daily fast during Ramadan) on Wednesday evening. It hosted more than 2,000 Muslim, Jewish and Christian families in what the company described as Israel’s largest “peace meal.”The firm, known for its Israeli-Palestinian coexistence efforts, distributed food baskets to thousands of Muslim employees ahead of the virtual iftar. The event included the traditional ceremonial meal, blessings from a local imam and a live Jewish-Arab concert by Dudu Aharon and Sharif. It also was posted on the company’s Israeli Facebook page. “This year, like every year, we are delighted to host our traditional Ramadan iftar event, which has become a symbol of peace, brotherhood and coexistence,” SodaStream International CEO Eyal Shohat said.“Just as we have not allowed coronavirus to stop the company’s activities, we have made sure that this event goes ahead for thousands of families, who will participate remotely via Zoom,” he said. “SodaStream is always proud to spread the message of peace, brotherhood and coexistence from Israel to the rest of the world.”SodaStream was acquired by American food and beverage giant PepsiCo for $3.2 billion in December 2018. It produces most of its products at a factory in the Bedouin city of Rahat. The facility has a synagogue and four prayer rooms for Muslim employees.Among its 2,000 workers are some 120 Palestinians, 500 Bedouin and more than 1,000 new immigrants.While announcing the proposed acquisition of SodaStream in August 2018, PepsiCo chairman and CEO Ramon Laguarta said SodaStream would continue to be based in Israel for at least 15 years following the deal, if not indefinitely.