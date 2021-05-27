Hamas chief Haniyeh's niece treated for cancer in Israeli hospital

A relative of Hamas political chief Ismail Haniyeh is currently being treated at Ichilov Hospital in Tel Aviv, part of the Sourasky Medical Center, for over a month, N12 reported.
According to reports, the hospitalized family member is his seventeen-year-old niece, who has received a bone marrow transplant.
The report noted that she was hospitalized during Operation Guardian of the Walls. According to Maariv, the hospital's spokesperson said that "during the war she was treated with dedication."
"Israel only knows how to give one type of humanitarian aid ,and it comes at the cost of [Israeli] civilians' lives," commented Yamina MK Idit Sliman.
Sliman decried the government's failure to return Israeli prisoners who are stuck in Gaza, adding that she will "contact Prime Minister [Benjamin Netanyahu] today to find out why humanitarian action during the Operation [Guardian of the Walls] was one sided."
