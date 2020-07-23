Har Nof to keep its name after battle between municipality and resident

The Har Nof neighborhood of Jerusalem will keep its name after the municipality's naming committee voted unanimously on Thursday to cancel a name change proposed by Mayor Moshe Lion and approved by the committee last year.In November, Lion had ordered the name changed to Neot Yosef, after former Sephardi Chief Rabbi and Shas spiritual leader Rabbi Ovadia Yosef, who passed away in 2013. "And Har Nof was rejoicing and happy," said a central group that led the fight against the name change in response to the decision on Thursday."The heads of the protest, with the back up and sympathy of thousands of residents, fought day and night and time after time heavy pressure was placed before them from the municipality and from outside [the municipality] and with the aid of heaven they got through them all," said the group.Residents responded with outrage to Lion’s original announcement about the name change, claiming the municipality did not consult with them or their representatives before making the decision. The municipality ignored their opinions about the change, they said. The logistical issues, such as changing mailing addresses, also bother them, they said.The public would be “a full partner in the final decision through questionnaires and activity in the neighborhood,” a municipality spokesperson told The Jerusalem Post in November. “Any resident who wants to bring up their opinion will have their opinion heard willingly.”Some Har Nof residents claimed the decision to change the neighborhood’s name was connected to Shas, a complaint that has come up in other name-change incidents in Israel.