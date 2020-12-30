The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Haredi 'City of Torah' to be built south of Mexico City

The city will work similarly to Lakewood, New Jersey in the US and Modi'in Illit in Israel.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
DECEMBER 30, 2020 13:24
A HAREDI man walks in Jerusalem’s Geula neighborhood. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
A HAREDI man walks in Jerusalem’s Geula neighborhood.
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
A haredi city will be built in Mexico to house haredi residents of the country and neighboring countries, according to Arutz Sheva.
The initiative aims to establish a Jewish area outside of Mexico city called "The City of Torah" for the haredi population. The city will work similarly to Lakewood, New Jersey in the US and Modi'in Illit in Israel.
Mexico, Panama and Argentina are home to large Jewish communities. Haredi communities in Mexico City have run out of space for housing and educational institutions, making the new initiative welcome news for the crowded communities, according to haredi news outlet B'hadrei Haredim.
 
The new city will house about 400 yeshiva students from Mexico along with hundreds of students from Central and South American countries in the first stage.
The initiative garnered interest after the Torat Eliyahu yeshiva in Mexico rented a ranch outside of Mexico City after the coronavirus lockdown and held studies there in capsules, according to Arutz Sheva. The model succeeded and many more yeshivas moved to facilities outside of the city, leading developers from the Jewish community to purchase about half a million square meters of land in an area about an hour's drive from Mexico City.
The new city will be located near Ixtapan de la Sal, located southwest of Mexico City, according to haredi media.
Dozens of houses and public buildings will be built during the summer, including mikvahs, schools, a kosher shopping center and more, according to B'hadrei Haredim.
Torat Eliyahu has purchased land to build a large building for a yeshiva headed by Rabbi Yehoshua Gretzolin.
The project has received support from Rabbi Gershon Edelstein, rosh yeshiva of the Ponevezh Yeshiva, the president of the Torat Eliyahu institutions and Rabbi Shmuel Kaminetzky, head of the Yeshiva of Philadelphia and a member of the council of Torah Scholars in the United States.
Kaminetzky has requested that Edelstein stand as the president of the new city.
Institutions led by Kaminetzky have purchased about 60,000 square meters of land in the planned city for the new location of the yeshiva that currently is located in Mexico City.


Tags Haredi Ultra-Orthodox mexico orthodox jews haredim mexican jews ponevezh
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Violence in Arab society passes breaking point

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy

Ahead of Israel elections, the political outliers are the heroes - opinion

 By GIL TROY
Emily Schrader

The new Palestinian exploitation of Christmas - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Jeff Barak

Thank you Benny Gantz, but goodbye - opinion

 By JEFF BARAK
Walter Bingham

Open letter to Netanyahu: Retire, save your legacy, or lose in disgrace

 By WALTER BINGHAM

Most Read

1

Tel Aviv research: 99.9% of COVID-19 virus dead in 30 seconds with UV LEDs

UV rays, illustrative
2

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
3

Man's fatal heart attack likely unlinked to vaccine he took 2 hours before

An illustrative photo of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
4

Professional wrestler Brodie Lee dies age 41 of non-COVID-19 lung disease

Professional wrestler Jon Huber, better known as AEW's Brodie Lee.
5

'Casual Adolf Hitler' hoodie removed from marketplace following complaints

Adolf Hitler

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
Kabbalah
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by