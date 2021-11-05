Haredi protesters clash with police during Women of the Wall services

Hundreds of haredi protesters clashed with police as the Women of the Wall held services at the Western Wall on Friday morning, despite MK's who had planned on taking part in and protesting the event cancelling their visits after a request by President Isaac Herzog on Thursday night.

"Following the President's request, I announced that I would not be arriving at the Western Wall tomorrow morning," wrote MK Gilad Kariv overnight on Twitter. "Once again it was made clear who is the side that believes in compromise and negotiability and who is the forceful and violent side. The Women of the Wall will arrive tomorrow morning as is their custom for Rosh Chodesh prayers at the Western Wall, and we will continue to support them, until the Western Wall outline is fully implemented by the government."



בעקבות פניית נשיא המדינה הודעתי כי לא אגיע מחר בבוקר אל הכותל המערבי. פעם נוספת הובהר מי הצד שמאמין בפשרה ובהידיינות ומי הצד הכוחני והאלים. נשות הכותל תתייצבנה מחר בבוקר כמנהגן לתפילת ראש חודש בכותל, ואנחנו נמשיך לתמוך בהן, עד ליישום מתווה הכותל במלואו על ידי הממשלה. — גלעד קריב (@KarivGilad) November 4, 2021

MK Alon Tal also decided to not come to the services on Friday. After the announcements, haredi MKs decided to cancel their plans to come to the plaza to confront the Women of the Wall.

Police confront Women of the Wall as they attempt to smuggle in a Torah scroll (Credit: Courtesy)

Police confronted director-general of Women of the Wall, Yochi Rappaport, after she attempted to smuggle a Torah scroll into the women's section of the Western Wall plaza.

On Thursday, opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu re-tweeted a call by Shas leader Arye Deri to thwart the Women of the Wall’s scheduled prayer service at the Kotel on Friday, sparking indignation.

Violence was seen as likely, particularly from Orthodox protesters, at the holy site in the wake of Deri’s comments and Netanyahu’s support.

On Thursday afternoon, Deri tweeted that he and 10 other MKs would go to the Kotel on Friday morning and called on “anyone for whom the Western Wall is important to pray with us so that, God forbid, this holy site should not be desecrated.”

Netanyahu retweeted Deri’s tweet, leading to condemnation of him by Reform and Masorti (Conservative) leaders in Israel, and from the Woman of the Wall.

At the same time, Mordechai Eliav, director of the Western Wall Heritage Foundation, which administers the site and is also responsible for security there, wrote a letter to Jerusalem District Police Commander Doron Turgeman, telling him that in light of the thousands of protesters expected at the site and the involvement of MKs, the organization was not responsible for ensuring public order at the site on Friday morning.

Regulations enacted by administrator of the Western Wall, Rabbi Shmuel Rabinowitz, prevent anyone from bringing in a Torah scroll, a regulation he passed specifically to stop Women of the Wall from reading from the Torah in their services.

Kariv condemned Netanyahu for his retweet, calling him “a hypocrite,” and implied that the former prime minister had previously spoken in a derogatory manner about haredi behavior at the Western Wall.

Head of the Reform Movement in Israel Anna Kislanski said the organization “is hearing of unprecedented efforts to incite political and Orthodox forces against worshipers who want to pray in accordance with their own custom at the Western Wall.

“The one who has gone above and beyond, as is usual, is leader of the opposition Benjamin Netanyahu, who knows well that the majority of the Jewish people are associated with the liberal Jewish denominations but, regardless, decides to continue with his destructive approach which he started as prime minister when he trampled on the Western Wall agreement which he himself initiated, due to ultra-Orthodox pressure,” said Kislanski.

Director of the Masorti Movement in Israel Rakefet Ginsburg called for the immediate implementation of the Kotel agreement, which Netanyahu originally backed, which would create a state-recognized egalitarian prayer section at the southern end of the Western Wall.

Ginsburg said recent violence at the site in previous months during Women of the Wall services should have raised a red flag for decision-makers, and said the Western Wall agreement must be implemented to avoid violence and even bloodshed there.

“We must not wait for a violent incident in order to draw the necessary lessons. This is our duty as public leaders to work towards dialogue, and I call on all leaders of all denominations to join this call for a solution and for calming the atmosphere,” said Ginsburg.