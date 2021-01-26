Haredi rioters clash with police over lockdown enforcement

Rioters, opposing police efforts to enforce coronavirus lockdown restrictions, reportedly threw rocks at moving vehicles, blocked roads with garbage dumpsters and caused damage to a bus.

Police forces were dispatched to the ultra-Orthodox neighborhood and are working to disperse the gathering and restore public order to the area.

Several rioters were recorded clashing with the officers while trying to prevent them from enforcing lockdown guidelines.

A water cannon was reportedly deployed to the scene by police as a means of dispersal and eight individuals were arrested so far.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); }); if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";} At the same time, dozens of ultra-Orthodox individuals in Modi'in Illit clashed with police forces who were enforcing the lockdown. According to Israeli media, several rioters tried to block a police vehicle while others violently confront officers on the scene. Similar riots were also reported Tuesday in Beit Shemesh, with hundreds of participants assaulting police officers by throwing rocks and eggs towards them. Three suspects were reportedly detained in Beit Shemesh.At the same time, dozens of ultra-Orthodox individuals in Modi'in Illit clashed with police forces who were enforcing the lockdown. According to Israeli media, several rioters tried to block a police vehicle while others violently confront officers on the scene.

Ultra-Orthodox groups clashing with police has become a frequent phenomenon in the past few weeks, with violent incidents and attempts to disrupt police in their efforts to enforce lockdown regulations being reported on a near daily basis in Bnei Brak, Ashdod, Jerusalem and Beit Shemesh.

Earlier this week, ultra-Orthodox protests turned violent across the country. In Bnei Brak, severe riots continued late into Sunday night, fuelled by intense opposition by radical elements in the community, to Health Ministry closure guidelines.

In Jerusalem's Bar-Ilan Junction on Monday, hundreds of ultra-Orthodox rioters caused damage to road infrastructure and blocked roads, protesting against the construction of light rail routes that are expected to pass through ultra-Orthodox neighborhoods of Jerusalem.



Jeremy Sharon contributed to this report.