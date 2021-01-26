The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Haredi rioters clash with police over lockdown enforcement

Rioters reportedly threw rocks at driving vehicles, blocked roads with garbage cans and caused damage to a bus.

By TOBIAS SIEGAL  
JANUARY 26, 2021 12:37
Ultra-Orthodox men scuffle with Israeli police as they protest against the coronavirus restrictions in Jerusalem on January 25, 2021. (photo credit: FLASH90)
Ultra-Orthodox men scuffle with Israeli police as they protest against the coronavirus restrictions in Jerusalem on January 25, 2021.
(photo credit: FLASH90)
Police forces clashed with haredi (ultra-Orthodox) rioters in Mea Shearim in Jerusalem on Tuesday morning, police reported. 
Rioters, opposing police efforts to enforce coronavirus lockdown restrictions, reportedly threw rocks at moving vehicles, blocked roads with garbage dumpsters and caused damage to a bus. 
Police forces were dispatched to the ultra-Orthodox neighborhood and are working to disperse the gathering and restore public order to the area. 
Several rioters were recorded clashing with the officers while trying to prevent them from enforcing lockdown guidelines. 
A water cannon was reportedly deployed to the scene by police as a means of dispersal and eight individuals were arrested so far. 
Similar riots were also reported Tuesday in Beit Shemesh, with hundreds of participants assaulting police officers by throwing rocks and eggs towards them. Three suspects were reportedly detained in Beit Shemesh.  
At the same time, dozens of ultra-Orthodox individuals in Modi'in Illit clashed with police forces who were enforcing the lockdown. According to Israeli media, several rioters tried to block a police vehicle while others violently confront officers on the scene. 
Ultra-Orthodox groups clashing with police has become a frequent phenomenon in the past few weeks, with violent incidents and attempts to disrupt police in their efforts to enforce lockdown regulations being reported on a near daily basis in Bnei Brak, Ashdod, Jerusalem and Beit Shemesh.  
Earlier this week, ultra-Orthodox protests turned violent across the country. In Bnei Brak, severe riots continued late into Sunday night, fuelled by intense opposition by radical elements in the community, to Health Ministry closure guidelines.
In Jerusalem's Bar-Ilan Junction on Monday, hundreds of ultra-Orthodox rioters caused damage to road infrastructure and blocked roads, protesting against the construction of light rail routes that are expected to pass through ultra-Orthodox neighborhoods of Jerusalem. 

Jeremy Sharon contributed to this report. 


Tags Haredi Israel Police Ultra-Orthodox protests riot Coronavirus in Israel
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Malka Leifer, alleged sexual predator, finally extradited to Australia

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef

The Reali school scandal - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Eli Kavon

Is Tu Bishvat a major Jewish holiday? - opinion

 By ELI KAVON
Amb. Ron Prosor

In memory of Eric Samson, South African Jewish philanthropist - opinion

 By RON PROSOR
Andrea Stricker

COVID-19 and the IAEA: Where does the Iran mission stand?

 By ANDREA STRICKER, JACOB NAGEL

Most Read

1

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
2

Ancient ‘Christ, born of Mary’ inscription unearthed in northern Israel

The building where the inscription “Christ born of Mary" was uncovered in excavation at et-Taiyiba, Jezreel Valley
3

Trump’s final days in office revealed in shocking detail

US President Donald Trump speaks next to first lady Melania Trump as he departs from the Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, US, January 20, 2021.
4

Olmert: I hate everything Sheldon Adelson loved about Israel - opinion

SHELDON ADELSON attends an American Independence Day celebration in 2009.
5

All the Jews Joe Biden has tapped for top roles in his administration

US Vice President Joe Biden (R) is joined by Ebola Response Coordinator Ron Klain (L) in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on the White House complex in Washington, US November 13, 2014.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by