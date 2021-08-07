The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Haredim criticize Netanyahu for congratulating gold medalist on Shabbat

Shas leader Deri, and UTJ leaders Gafni and Litzman chastise Netanyahu for violating Shabbat by congratulating Israeli Olympian Linoy Ashram during the sabbath.

By JEREMY SHARON  
AUGUST 7, 2021 23:58
OPPOSITION LEADER Benjamin Netanyahu with Shas head Arye Deri and UTJ MK Ya’acov Litzman during a meeting with the opposition parties at the Knesset this week. (photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
OPPOSITION LEADER Benjamin Netanyahu with Shas head Arye Deri and UTJ MK Ya’acov Litzman during a meeting with the opposition parties at the Knesset this week.
(photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
The leaders of the ultra-Orthodox political parties Shas and United Torah Judaism all issued rare criticism of leader of the opposition Benjamin Netanyahu, with whom they have shared an unbreakable political alliance for more than a decade. 
Shas leader MK Arye Deri, and United Torah Judaism leaders MK Moshe Gafni and MK Yaakov Litzman all issued statements to the press late Saturday night chastising Netanyahu for violating Shabbat by phoning Israeli gold-medal winning Olympian Linoy Ashram during the course of the Shabbat to congratulate her for her achievement, and then releasing a statement to the press about it.
To make it worse for Netanyahu, both Gafni and Litzman praised President Isaac Herzog and Prime Minister Naftali Bennett for waiting till after Shabbat to issue their congratulations. 
The ultra-Orthodox leaders seldom publicly criticize the former prime minister, and their statements might indicate the beginning of stress in the alliance.
“The statement the head of the opposition Netanyahu issued during holy Shabbat offended the multitude of Shabbat observant Jews and offended his faithful partners for whom Shabbat is very dear to their hearts,” said Deri. 
“Mr. Netanyahu, Shabbat which forgives its honor, its honor is not relinquished.”
UTJ chairman MK Moshe Gafni said that the Olympic games were not a situation of a live-saving necessity, for which Shabbat can be violated, and said the head of the opposition was a state office and that Netanyahu should therefore not have issued his statement. 
“I am happy that the president and prime minister waited until the end of Shabbat, that is how Mr. Netanyahu should have acted.”
Said Litzman “It is very sad the fact that head of the opposition Netanyahu did not think it was correct to wait till after Shabbat to praise the Olympic achievement in Tokyo, and chose to violate Shabbat in public, without any true need. It is expected of someone with a state office to respect Shabbat, as the president and prime minister did.”
In response to the criticism the Likud party issued a statement saying the press release had been issued by mistake.
“The Likud always protected the honor of Shabbat and was strict not to issue press statements during Shabbat, and we will continue to act as such. Issuing the statement an hour before the end of Shabbat was a technical mistake which we are sorry for,” said the party.


Tags Benjamin Netanyahu Haredi olympics Ya'acov Litzman Olympics 2021
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

COVID-19: We all must help avoid another lockdown - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Hezbollah is testing Israel and so far it's succeeding - analysis

 By YAAKOV KATZ
Ruthie Blum

Time to take advantage of cracks in Tehran’s armor - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Sarit Zehavi

Should the West support the Lebanese army to counterweight Hezbollah?

 By SARIT ZEHAVI
Amotz Asa-El

Artem Dolgopyat's plight highlights Israel's golden double standard

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Most Read
1

Harvard astronomer revolutionizes search for alien life with new project

Illustative photo of Galileo Galilei refracting through a telescope.
2

Coronavirus in Israel: What do we know about the 143 hospitalized people?

A technician collects swab samples for COVID-19, at a testing center run by the Tel Aviv municipality in cooperation with Tel haShomer hospital, at Rabin Square in Tel Aviv, on July 20, 2021.
3

Great Pyramid-sized asteroid to fly close to Earth

Asteroid illustrative
4

Texas looking into divestment from Unilever over Ben & Jerry’s boycott

A woman holds Ben & Jerry's ice cream at her home in Jerusalem on July 19, 2021.
5

Israel to become first in world to test Oravax oral COVID-19 vaccine

Pills

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by