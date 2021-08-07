The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Olympics: Israel qualifies for group all-around Rhythmic Gymnastics final

Gymnasts Linoy Ashram and Nicol Zelikman to compete in the Women's Rhythmic Gymnastics all-around final.

By IDAN ZONSHINE  
AUGUST 7, 2021 08:25
Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Gymnastics - Rhythmic - Group All-Around - Qualification - Ariake Gymnastics Centre, Tokyo, Japan - August 7, 2021. Team Israel in action with balls during competing (photo credit: REUTERS/LINDSEY WASSON)
Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Gymnastics - Rhythmic - Group All-Around - Qualification - Ariake Gymnastics Centre, Tokyo, Japan - August 7, 2021. Team Israel in action with balls during competing
(photo credit: REUTERS/LINDSEY WASSON)
During her final campaign for Team Israel, Coach Ira Vigdorchik helped the national Rhythmic Gymnastics team qualify from fourth place for the finals in the group all-around competition early on Saturday morning, after Gymnasts Yana Kramarenko, Ofir Dayan, Natalie Raits, Yuliana Telegina and Karin Vexman received a total score of 84.650 for their exercises.
Team Israel especially excelled during their second drill, which mixes batons and hoops, receiving a score of 40.650.
This will be Team Israel's fourth consecutive Olympic final in this event, which is scheduled to take place on Sunday at 5 a.m. Israel Standard Time.
Meeting team Israel in the finals will be the national teams from Bulgaria (91.800 points), the Russian Olympic Committee (89.050), Italy (87.150), China (83.600), Ukraine (82.700), Japan (79.725) and Belarus (79.650).
The team has won numerous medals at various competitions worldwide, including the European Championships, and will look to take a place on the podium in Tokyo as well.
Later on Saturday, Israeli Gymnasts Linoy Ashram and Nicol Zelikman are set to compete in the Women's Rhythmic Gymnastics all-around final after both qualified on Friday.
Ashram is heavily favored to earn Israel its first ever Olympic medal in Rhythmic Gymnastics and its fourth medal in the Tokyo 2020 Games, after placing third during the qualifiers and racking up a host of medals in world competitions in recent years.


Tags olympics israeli olympic team gymnastics Linoy Ashram Rhythmic Gymnastics Tokyo Tokyo 2021 Olympics 2021 Tokyo 2020 Olympics 2020
